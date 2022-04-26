US decides to limit leasing in Alaska petroleum reserve

S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)

US decides to limit leasing in Alaska petroleum reserve

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | Becky Bohrer, Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has issued a decision to limit roughly half the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil and gas leasing. The decision rolls back an approach taken by the prior Trump administration, and it drew criticism from Alaska's U.S. senators.

The decision signed by Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management, was dated Monday. It was released following a recent visit to the state by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

The decision is in line with a position the U.S. Bureau of Land Management earlier this year said it favored. The land agency falls under the Interior Department.

The reserve covers about 36,000 square miles (92,000 square kilometers) on Alaska's North Slope. Under the decision, about 18,000 square miles (48,000 square kilometers) would be open to oil and gas leasing. That includes some lands closest to existing leases centered on the Greater Mooses Tooth and Bear Tooth units and the Umiat field, the decision states.

The plan would prevent oil and gas development in areas considered important for sensitive bird populations and the Teshekpuk and Western Arctic caribou herds, the decision states. New infrastructure would be prohibited on about 13,000 square miles (34,000 square kilometers), it states.

Plans advanced during the Trump administration would have allowed for oil and gas leasing on about 29,000 square miles (75,000 square kilometers).

Alaska U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both Republicans, criticized Monday's decision as shortsighted.

"It is simply shocking that the Biden administration can look at the world and decide that Alaska is where ‘keep it in the ground’ should apply,” Murkowski said in a statement.

President Joe Biden at the start of his term last year directed officials to review and respond to agency actions under the prior administration that were deemed in conflict with policies Biden set out around the environment, public health and climate change. The decision is an extension of that process.


The Bureau of Land Management said the new decision calls for management consistent with plans adopted during the Obama administration, while “including certain more protective lease stipulations and operating procedures for threatened and endangered species” from the Trump-era plan.

Some conservation groups said they view the new decision as positive but want more action.

“World events have predictably led to industry lobbyists and the lawmakers they bankroll calling for new domestic oil and gas leasing and production, especially in Arctic Alaska, and in the name of ‘energy security,'" Kristen Miller, conservation director with the Alaska Wilderness League, said in a statement. “In reality, the answer to energy security does not lie beneath the thawing Arctic permafrost but in accelerating the shift to clean, renewable sources of power generation.”


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.