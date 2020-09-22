US delegation pledges support to Serbia, Kosovo after deal

US President Donald Trump's envoy for Serbia-Kosovo talks Richard Grenell takes part in a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Trump's administration has been working to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, two former Balkan war foes, and two weeks ago Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
US President Donald Trump's envoy for Serbia-Kosovo talks Richard Grenell speaks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Trump's administration has been working to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, two former Balkan war foes, and two weeks ago Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
US President Donald Trump's envoy for Serbia-Kosovo talks Richard Grenell smiles as he takes part in a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Trump's administration has been working to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, two former Balkan war foes, and two weeks ago Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
US President Donald Trump's envoy for Serbia-Kosovo talks Richard Grenell speaks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Trump's administration has been working to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, two former Balkan war foes, and two weeks ago Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Kosovo prime minister Avdullah Hoti, front right, signs an economic agreement with head of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler, front left, witnessed by U.S. presidential envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia talks Richard Grenell, back left, and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, 2nd from right, in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. A high-level delegation from the Untied States visited Kosovo on Monday to discuss on how to move ahead with projects signed earlier at a White House meeting between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize their economic ties. (AP Photo/Astrit Ibrahimi)
Kosovo prime minister Avdullah Hoti, right, joined by U.S. presidential envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia talks Richard Grenell, center, head of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler, left, during a press conference by head of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler, in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. A high-level delegation from the Untied States visited Kosovo on Monday to discuss on how to move ahead with projects signed earlier at a White House meeting between Kosovo and Serbia to nromalzie their economic ties. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. delegation pledged Tuesday to move forward with helping to boost business and investment between Serbia and Kosovo after the former war foes agreed at the White House this month to work together to normalize economic relations.
American officials visited Serbia’s capital of Belgrade after traveling to Kosovo on Monday. The U.S. delegation brought together representatives from the Serbian and Kosovar business chambers and met top government officials later Tuesday.
“What we did in Washington seems big and it is big,” Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for talks between Serbia and Kosovo, said at a news conference held at the American ambassador's residence in Belgrade. “We are not finished. That symbolism is important, but it’s all about job creation.”
Serbia and former province Kosovo have been locked in a decades-long territorial dispute that exploded into a a war in 1998-99. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize the split. The issue remains a source of tension in the Balkans, a volatile European region where Russia and China are also vying for influence.
Washington recently stepped up efforts to help unlock the dispute by focusing on the economic progress. The two sides agreed to boost economic ties in a deal with Trump, an action that some analysts viewed as an attempt to demonstrate foreign policy success ahead of November's U.S. presidential election.
“We would not be here if it were not for President Trump who believed that something different can happen," Grenell said.
He said the makeup of the U.S. delegation, which included officials from the energy and commerce departments, USAID, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Export-Import Bank of the United States shows that Kosovo and Serbia “have the total attention of the United States government.”
“We want the people of Serbia to hold us to account that words on paper are not enough until there are massive job creation, economic development, hope and families that stay in this region and build their families in the next generation.”
Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic agreed at the White House to normalize economic ties, that Serbia would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and would have mutual recognition with Israel.
The two nations' chambers of commerce agreed Tuesday to form a joint team to work on implementing projects in areas such as infrastructure, energy and tourism.
Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not. The European Union has mediated political talks aimed at normalizing relations between the two rivals.
7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure
Biotech stocks are some of the most volatile for investors to include in their portfolio. And that volatility can be hard to predict. Biotech companies don’t have a firm correlation with the overall economy. And what can add to the challenge is that many of these companies are small-cap companies that are not well-known names.
These small biotech stocks may shoot higher based on a vaccine or drug candidate that gets national attention. But these small-cap stock also reflect the adage of letting the buyer beware. Because the stark reality for many investors is that the vast majority of these treatments never make it past clinical trials. And that means that a stock that goes up rapidly can move down just as fast.
We’re seeing that right now with the multitude of companies that are competing in the race towards a vaccine and/or treatment for Covid-19 and the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. And if you’ve been good at timing the market, you could have made some good money on some of these candidates.
Of course, if you held the stock too long, you could have lost your shirt as well.
That doesn’t mean however that buy and hold investors should avoid the biotech sector altogether. There are still some attractively priced small-cap biotech companies that are working on treatments for a range of conditions that provide them with a large addressable base. And we’ve identified seven of these stocks in this special presentation.
View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure".