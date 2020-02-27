US economy grew at 2.1% annual rate last quarter but coronavirus could jeopardize future growth

S&P 500   3,050.64 (-2.11%)
DOW   26,457.75 (-1.85%)
QQQ   210.94 (-2.56%)
AAPL   282.82 (-3.36%)
FB   191.26 (-3.01%)
MSFT   164.71 (-3.21%)
GOOGL   1,352.73 (-2.71%)
AMZN   1,918.10 (-3.11%)
CGC   19.23 (-2.98%)
NVDA   257.38 (-3.84%)
BABA   204.22 (-2.17%)
MU   51.21 (-2.22%)
GE   10.57 (-3.47%)
TSLA   732.05 (-6.00%)
AMD   45.59 (-4.00%)
T   36.74 (-0.97%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.32%)
F   7.07 (-1.94%)
NFLX   371.56 (-2.03%)
PRI   116.65 (-2.91%)
BAC   29.50 (-3.69%)
DIS   119.25 (-3.33%)
S&P 500   3,050.64 (-2.11%)
DOW   26,457.75 (-1.85%)
QQQ   210.94 (-2.56%)
AAPL   282.82 (-3.36%)
FB   191.26 (-3.01%)
MSFT   164.71 (-3.21%)
GOOGL   1,352.73 (-2.71%)
AMZN   1,918.10 (-3.11%)
CGC   19.23 (-2.98%)
NVDA   257.38 (-3.84%)
BABA   204.22 (-2.17%)
MU   51.21 (-2.22%)
GE   10.57 (-3.47%)
TSLA   732.05 (-6.00%)
AMD   45.59 (-4.00%)
T   36.74 (-0.97%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.32%)
F   7.07 (-1.94%)
NFLX   371.56 (-2.03%)
PRI   116.65 (-2.91%)
BAC   29.50 (-3.69%)
DIS   119.25 (-3.33%)
S&P 500   3,050.64 (-2.11%)
DOW   26,457.75 (-1.85%)
QQQ   210.94 (-2.56%)
AAPL   282.82 (-3.36%)
FB   191.26 (-3.01%)
MSFT   164.71 (-3.21%)
GOOGL   1,352.73 (-2.71%)
AMZN   1,918.10 (-3.11%)
CGC   19.23 (-2.98%)
NVDA   257.38 (-3.84%)
BABA   204.22 (-2.17%)
MU   51.21 (-2.22%)
GE   10.57 (-3.47%)
TSLA   732.05 (-6.00%)
AMD   45.59 (-4.00%)
T   36.74 (-0.97%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.32%)
F   7.07 (-1.94%)
NFLX   371.56 (-2.03%)
PRI   116.65 (-2.91%)
BAC   29.50 (-3.69%)
DIS   119.25 (-3.33%)
S&P 500   3,050.64 (-2.11%)
DOW   26,457.75 (-1.85%)
QQQ   210.94 (-2.56%)
AAPL   282.82 (-3.36%)
FB   191.26 (-3.01%)
MSFT   164.71 (-3.21%)
GOOGL   1,352.73 (-2.71%)
AMZN   1,918.10 (-3.11%)
CGC   19.23 (-2.98%)
NVDA   257.38 (-3.84%)
BABA   204.22 (-2.17%)
MU   51.21 (-2.22%)
GE   10.57 (-3.47%)
TSLA   732.05 (-6.00%)
AMD   45.59 (-4.00%)
T   36.74 (-0.97%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.32%)
F   7.07 (-1.94%)
NFLX   371.56 (-2.03%)
PRI   116.65 (-2.91%)
BAC   29.50 (-3.69%)
DIS   119.25 (-3.33%)
Log in

US economy grew at 2.1% annual rate last quarter but coronavirus could jeopardize future growth

Posted on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel