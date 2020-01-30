US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in fourth quarter, matching Q3 rate Posted on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in fourth quarter, matching Q3 rate. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week Coronavirus Makes Alibaba (BABA) a BuyQuestions linger over investigation into Jeff Bezos' hackingBroadcom Surges On New Deal With AppleYou Should Buy McDonald's Before It's Too LateAmerican Express Customers Continue to Pay for the PrivilegeIs AT&T a Buy as Earnings Approach? Your Blueprint for Trading AMD Earnings Reactions Trump ups mileage proposal slightly over Obama standard The Five Parts of the Trading DayIntel Starts 2020 With Record Numbers Recent Articles Tesla Ploughs Through $600 After EarningsWestern Digital (WDC) Earnings Report Trading BlueprintSonic Automotive Is On The Move Ahead Of EarningsIt's Not Just Apple: Samsung Looks to a 5G FutureYour Blueprint for Trading Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Earnings ReportYour Blueprint for Trading Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Earnings ReportLockheed Shares Take Flight Reaching All-Time HighsYou Should Buy McDonald's Before It's Too LateApple's (AAPL) Wearable Tech Market Is Now Outpacing Desktop MacsYour Blueprint for Trading AMD Earnings Reactions Search Headlines: