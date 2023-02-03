QQQ   304.70 (-2.25%)
AAPL   148.10 (-1.80%)
MSFT   258.55 (-2.29%)
META   183.80 (-2.63%)
GOOGL   103.00 (-4.40%)
AMZN   106.25 (-5.90%)
TSLA   185.02 (-1.73%)
NVDA   211.51 (-2.57%)
NIO   11.70 (-2.17%)
BABA   108.05 (-1.54%)
AMD   86.29 (-2.29%)
T   20.20 (-0.39%)
MU   61.87 (-2.06%)
F   13.11 (-8.45%)
CGC   3.04 (-3.18%)
GE   83.05 (-1.06%)
DIS   111.28 (-1.70%)
AMC   6.12 (+0.66%)
PFE   44.37 (+0.07%)
PYPL   85.46 (-1.72%)
NFLX   360.02 (-1.87%)
US employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January in sign of a still-strong labor market despite Fed rate hikes

Fri., February 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January in sign of a still-strong labor market despite Fed rate hikes.

