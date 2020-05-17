US, European leaders weigh reopening risks without a vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session, in parliament in London, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Patrons stand maintaining a physical distance at the entrance of the upmarket shopping mall Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Thai authorities allowed department stores, shopping malls and other businesses to reopen from Sunday, selectively easing restrictions meant to combat the coronavirus. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)
In this photo taken Saturday night, May 16, 2020, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte holds a press conference in Rome. Conte acknowledged on Saturday that the reopening of the Italian economy brings a risk of new outbreaks of the coronavirus but said ‘’we must accept it.’’ Conte said that the nationwide lockdown that began in early March had brought ‘’the expected results,’’ putting the country in a position to expand economic activity in Phase II. (Pool photo via AP)
An Orthodox priest swings a chain censer in front of faithful during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Greek government allowed churches throughout the country to reopen their doors to faithful on Sunday, a decision that applies to regular services and ceremonies like baptisms and weddings. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
An Orthodox priest gives faithful Holy Communion during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Greek government allowed churches throughout the country to reopen their doors to faithful on Sunday, a decision that applies to regular services and ceremonies like baptisms and weddings. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
In this photo taken Friday, May 15, 2020, a follower of the Senegalese Mouride brotherhood, an order of Sufi Islam, films with his smartphone as he and others practice social distancing as they attend Muslim Friday prayers at West Africa's largest mosque the Massalikul Jinaan, in Dakar, Senegal. A growing number of mosques are reopening across West Africa even as confirmed coronavirus cases soar, as governments find it increasingly difficult to keep them closed during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Christians attend Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Pakistani churches welcomed worshippers for Sunday Mass for the first time in nearly two months, as authorities eased restrictions imposed in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
The Air Canada check-in area is deserted at Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday, May 16, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this May 8, 2020, file photo, a team of medical workers wearing respirators and protective gear ready to enter the room of a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center, in Seattle. The number of deaths in Washington because of the coronavirus has reached 1,000, the Washington State Department of Health reported Saturday, May 16, 2020. The agency added eight more deaths and listed the total number of confirmed cases at 18,288. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past art by the street artist @dozfy, featuring the Space Needle on the boarded-up Virginia Inn Restaurant and Bar, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in downtown Seattle. On Saturday, officials reported that Washington state had reached the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Pope Francis gives his blessing from his studio's window, overlooking St. Peter square, at the Vatican Sunday, May 17, 2020. During his weekly Sunday blessing, Pope Francis welcomed the fact that from Monday Holy Mass can be celebrated in Italy with the congregation present -- but he urged the faithful to follow the rules. ‘’Please, let’s go ahead with the norms, the prescriptions, that they give us to safeguard the health of each of us, and of the people.’’ (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes wait for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Tens of thousands of migrant laborers have been returning from big cities to their villages after losing jobs because of a countrywide lockdown imposed in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Substitute player of Bayern Munich are seen during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Hannibal Hanschke, Pool)
Empty tables and benches in a beer garden in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 17, 2020. After weeks of closure imposed by the coronavirus pandemic Bavaria will reopen beer gardens tomorrow. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A woman and children wear face coverings as a precaution against the coronavirus while crossing a bridge in Barr Lake State Park Sunday, May 17, 2020, near Brighton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A youngster approaches a team of New York City police officers as they walk with face masks to hand out to anyone who needs or asks for one during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Police Department School Safety officer Bynoe, right, hands out face masks to women at Brooklyn Bridge Park during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
A man adjusts a child's mask before heading out to the sand at Orchard Beach in the Bronx borough of New York, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Parks, boardwalks and beaches attracted some crowds this weekend, though city beaches aren't officially open and won't be for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People take in the sun and relax in front of a closed snack bar at Orchard Beach in the Bronx borough of New York, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Parks, boardwalks and beaches attracted some crowds this weekend, though city beaches aren't officially open and won't be for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's beaches could be closed off completely to public access if people don't follow social distancing rules. Fencing is being installed at entrance ways and could be rolled out if beaches — meant now only for nearby residents to get some exercise — get overcrowded or people violate swimming bans, he said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
First-time tennis players Crystal Rodriguez, right, and her partner Gabriella Ammiano use barricades for a net on an empty basketball court to get some exercise at Orchard Beach in the Bronx borough of New York, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Parks, boardwalks and beaches attracted some crowds this weekend, though city beaches aren't officially open and won't be for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's beaches could be closed off completely to public access if people don't follow social distancing rules. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A woman reads a book while lying in the grass at Brooklyn Bridge Park during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Children exercise from the rooftop of their building during and outdoor workout class imparted by physical trainer Ivan Nascimento for his neighbors during a quarantine imposed by the state government to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the Brasilandia neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Head mortician Jordi Fernandez, walks next to the coffin of the last COVID-19 victim stored at an underground parking garage that was turned into a morgue, at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain Sunday May 17, 2020. A funeral home in Barcelona has closed a temporary morgue it had set up inside its parking garage to keep the victims of the Spanish city's coronavirus outbreak. The last coffin was removed and buried on Sunday. In 53 days of use, the temporary morgue has held more than 3,200 bodies. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Nurses who take care of coronavirus patients at the infectious disease unit take part in a Zumba dance-fitness class put on to help them deal with the stress and difficult work, in the car park outside of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
NEW YORK (AP) — On a weekend when many pandemic-weary people emerged from weeks of lockdown, leaders in the U.S. and Europe weighed the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions knowing that a vaccine could take years to develop.
In separate stark warnings, two major European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine.
“We are confronting this risk, and we need to accept it, otherwise we would never be able to relaunch,” Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said, acceding to a push by regional leaders to allow restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open Monday, weeks ahead of an earlier timetable.
The warnings from Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as governments worldwide and many U.S. states struggled with restarting economies blindsided by the pandemic. In the U.S., images of crowded bars, beaches and boardwalks suggested some weren’t heeding warnings to safely enjoy reopened spaces while limiting the risks of spreading infection.
Britain's Johnson, who was hospitalized last month with a serious bout of COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not be developed at all, despite the huge global effort to produce one.
“There remains a very long way to go, and I must be frank that a vaccine might not come to fruition," Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
President Donald Trump, by contrast, promised Americans a speedy return to normalcy that sounded far more optimistic than most experts say is realistic.
“We’re looking at vaccines, we’re looking at cures and we are very, very far down the line,” he said while calling into a charity golf tournament broadcast Sunday broadcast on NBC. “I think that’s not going to be in the very distant future. But even before that, I think we’ll be back to normal.”
Trump said events would likely resume with small crowds — if any — but hopes that, by the time the Masters Tournament is played in November, the crowds can return.
Health experts, however, say the world could be months, if not years, away from having a vaccine available to everyone, and they have warned that easing restrictions too quickly could cause the virus to rebound.
With 36 million newly unemployed in the U.S. alone, economic pressures are building even as authorities acknowledge that reopening risks setting off new waves of infections and deaths.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism Sunday that the U.S. economy could begin to recover in the second half of the year, assuming there isn't a second wave. But he suggested that a full recovery won’t likely be possible before the arrival of a vaccine.
In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Powell said that, once the outbreak has been contained, the economy should be able to rebound “substantially,” while warning it would take much longer for the economy to regain its health than it took for it to collapse.
The coronavirus has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,000 worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say under counts the true toll of the pandemic. The U.S. has reported over 89,000 dead and Europe has seen at least 160,000 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.
Some experts noted recent infection surges in Texas, including a 1,800-case jump Saturday, with Amarillo identified as a growing hot spot. Texas officials said increased testing was playing a big role — the more you look for something, the more you find it. Many are watching hospitalizations and death rates in the weeks ahead to see exactly what the new Texas numbers really mean.
But Texas was one of the earliest states to allow stores and restaurants to reopen, and Dr. Michael Saag at the University of Alabama at Birmingham called Texas “a warning shot” for states to closely watch any surges in cases and have plans to swiftly take steps to stop them.
“No one knows for sure exactly the right way forward, and what I think we’re witnessing is a giant national experiment,” said Saag, an infectious diseases researcher.
In the U.S., many states have lifted stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, allowing some types of businesses to reopen.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, told CNN on Sunday that he was concerned to see images of a crowded bar in Columbus, on the first day that outdoor dining establishments were allowed to reopen.
“We made the decision to start opening up Ohio, and about 90% of our economy is back open, because we thought it was a huge risk not to open," he said. "But we also know it’s a huge risk in opening.”
The Isle of Palms, one of South Carolina’s most popular beaches, saw a rush of visitors this weekend— with Mayor Jimmy Carroll calling Saturday the busiest day he has seen in his more than 60 years there. But police said almost everyone on the beach and in the ocean was staying a safe distance apart.
Houses of worship are beginning to look ahead to resumption of in-person services, with some eyeing that shift this month. But the challenges are steeper in states with ongoing public health restrictions.
In Elgin, Illinois, Northwest Bible Baptist Church had sought to welcome back worshipers on Sunday, preparing to scan people’s temperatures and purchasing protective equipment. But that was postponed after local authorities raised questions.
The church’s preparations were “more than what they’d had to do if they were at Home Depot or Lowe’s or Walmart,” said Jeremy Dys, a counsel at First Liberty Institute, the legal nonprofit representing Northwest Bible Baptist. “Somehow people going to church are incapable, it’s insinuated, of safely gathering.”
Underscoring the tradeoffs involved in resuming such gatherings, officials in California’s Butte County announced Friday that a congregant had tested positive for the virus after attending a Mother’s Day church event that drew more than 180 people.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested that early predictions were overblown. On Monday, Florida restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, as can retail shops, museums and libraries.
Paula Walborsky, a 74-year-old retired attorney in Tallahassee, Florida, has resisted the temptation to get her hair done and turned down dinner invitations from close friends. But when one of her city’s public swimming pools reopened by appointment, she decided to test the waters.
“I was so excited to be back in the water, and it just felt wonderful,” Walborsky said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got tested for the coronavirus on live television Sunday. Any New Yorkers experiencing flu-like symptoms or those returning to work can now get tested, Cuomo said.
“We’re all talking about what is the spread of the virus when you increase economic activity. Well, how do you know what the spread of the virus is? Testing, testing, testing,” he said.
Kunzelman reported from Silver Spring, Maryland. Associated Press writers Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee, Florida; Michael R. Sisak in New York; and AP writers around the world contributed.
Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
