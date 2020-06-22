AAPL   354.66 (+1.41%)
MSFT   197.46 (+1.18%)
FB   239.33 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   1,432.54 (+0.55%)
AMZN   2,693.00 (+0.67%)
BABA   221.48 (+0.38%)
MU   50.68 (-0.30%)
GE   7.03 (-1.68%)
TSLA   1,001.81 (+0.09%)
AMD   53.90 (-0.61%)
F   6.18 (-0.80%)
GILD   75.30 (-2.80%)
DIS   114.21 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.90 (-1.43%)
NFLX   459.41 (+1.25%)
AAPL   354.66 (+1.41%)
MSFT   197.46 (+1.18%)
FB   239.33 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   1,432.54 (+0.55%)
AMZN   2,693.00 (+0.67%)
BABA   221.48 (+0.38%)
MU   50.68 (-0.30%)
GE   7.03 (-1.68%)
TSLA   1,001.81 (+0.09%)
AMD   53.90 (-0.61%)
F   6.18 (-0.80%)
GILD   75.30 (-2.80%)
DIS   114.21 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.90 (-1.43%)
NFLX   459.41 (+1.25%)
AAPL   354.66 (+1.41%)
MSFT   197.46 (+1.18%)
FB   239.33 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   1,432.54 (+0.55%)
AMZN   2,693.00 (+0.67%)
BABA   221.48 (+0.38%)
MU   50.68 (-0.30%)
GE   7.03 (-1.68%)
TSLA   1,001.81 (+0.09%)
AMD   53.90 (-0.61%)
F   6.18 (-0.80%)
GILD   75.30 (-2.80%)
DIS   114.21 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.90 (-1.43%)
NFLX   459.41 (+1.25%)
AAPL   354.66 (+1.41%)
MSFT   197.46 (+1.18%)
FB   239.33 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   1,432.54 (+0.55%)
AMZN   2,693.00 (+0.67%)
BABA   221.48 (+0.38%)
MU   50.68 (-0.30%)
GE   7.03 (-1.68%)
TSLA   1,001.81 (+0.09%)
AMD   53.90 (-0.61%)
F   6.18 (-0.80%)
GILD   75.30 (-2.80%)
DIS   114.21 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.90 (-1.43%)
NFLX   459.41 (+1.25%)
Log in

US existing home sales plunge 9.7% in May, third straight decline, as pandemic shakes housing market

Monday, June 22, 2020 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US existing home sales plunge 9.7% in May, third straight decline, as pandemic shakes housing market.

7 Stocks That Aggressive Investors Can Buy Now

There’s nothing like a steep market correction to test the risk appetite of even the most seasoned investor. With many investors seeing their 401k’s down 25%, 30% or more, it’s not surprising that many investors are taking money off the table.

And even during the most bullish market conditions, keeping some powder dry is a prudent decision.

But if you have an above-average risk appetite, then sitting on the sidelines is not your cup of tea. If you’re an investor with above-average risk tolerance, there are some opportunities to profit in this market. But you have to be looking in the right places.

At this time, the small-cap sector offers some interesting choices. Small-cap stocks are companies that have a market cap of less than $2 billion. Many of these stocks fall under the category of penny stocks, but that doesn’t make them bad. In some cases, they’re just obscure companies.

But right now, many investors will take growth wherever they can get it. And that’s why you should take a careful look at the 7 stocks we have in this presentation. The cost of entry is not high and the potential reward is worth your interest.

View the "7 Stocks That Aggressive Investors Can Buy Now".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.