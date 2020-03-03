US Federal Reserve cuts benchmark interest rate by half-point, most since 2008, to offset coronavirus impact Posted on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email WASHINGTON (AP) — US Federal Reserve cuts benchmark interest rate by half-point, most since 2008, to offset coronavirus impact. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week How Deep Can This Correction GoHigh-Yield Dividend StocksMonthly Dividend StocksStocks With Growth In The Forecast And No Exposure To ChinaVirgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock – What Investors Need to KnowInvestors Piling into TLT on Coronavirus FearsThree Sectors You Want To Buy Now The Correction Has StartedInvesting In Preferred Stock vs. Common StockBarclays Scorns “Buy the Dip” Strategy, Reduces S&P 500 Target For 2020Goldman Sachs Downgrades 2020 Growth To Zero, And They're Being Generous Recent Articles Potential Moves That the Federal Reserve Can Make to Avoid a Coronavirus RecessionTrading Blueprint for Dollar Tree (DLTR) StockTrading Blueprint for Marvell Technology (MRVL) StockTarget's (TGT) Fourth Quarter Shows Ups and Downs of RetailWinners And Losers In The Fight For Consumer DollarsWhy Kohl’s Stock is Falling After Earnings BeatMylan Just Can’t Catch a BreakScalping 102: Game Planning Your Scalp TradesBlue Line Capital: It's Time to “Go Shopping,” and Here's What to Pick UpThree Sectors You Want To Buy Now The Correction Has Started Search Headlines: