US futures lower on the dawn of Elon Musk era at Twitter

S&P 500   3,837.63 (+0.80%)
DOW   32,427.24 (+1.23%)
QQQ   274.97 (+0.77%)
AAPL   151.73 (+4.79%)
MSFT   229.65 (+1.28%)
META   99.66 (+1.76%)
GOOGL   92.67 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.42 (-10.40%)
TSLA   221.46 (-1.61%)
NVDA   134.35 (+1.97%)
NIO   9.51 (-4.71%)
BABA   63.08 (-4.19%)
AMD   60.95 (+4.01%)
T   18.40 (+2.05%)
MU   52.80 (+1.13%)
CGC   3.05 (+2.01%)
F   13.26 (+2.00%)
GE   77.53 (+2.01%)
DIS   104.61 (+0.16%)
AMC   6.54 (+0.46%)
PYPL   85.99 (-1.56%)
PFE   46.25 (+1.11%)
NFLX   295.23 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   3,837.63 (+0.80%)
DOW   32,427.24 (+1.23%)
QQQ   274.97 (+0.77%)
AAPL   151.73 (+4.79%)
MSFT   229.65 (+1.28%)
META   99.66 (+1.76%)
GOOGL   92.67 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.42 (-10.40%)
TSLA   221.46 (-1.61%)
NVDA   134.35 (+1.97%)
NIO   9.51 (-4.71%)
BABA   63.08 (-4.19%)
AMD   60.95 (+4.01%)
T   18.40 (+2.05%)
MU   52.80 (+1.13%)
CGC   3.05 (+2.01%)
F   13.26 (+2.00%)
GE   77.53 (+2.01%)
DIS   104.61 (+0.16%)
AMC   6.54 (+0.46%)
PYPL   85.99 (-1.56%)
PFE   46.25 (+1.11%)
NFLX   295.23 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   3,837.63 (+0.80%)
DOW   32,427.24 (+1.23%)
QQQ   274.97 (+0.77%)
AAPL   151.73 (+4.79%)
MSFT   229.65 (+1.28%)
META   99.66 (+1.76%)
GOOGL   92.67 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.42 (-10.40%)
TSLA   221.46 (-1.61%)
NVDA   134.35 (+1.97%)
NIO   9.51 (-4.71%)
BABA   63.08 (-4.19%)
AMD   60.95 (+4.01%)
T   18.40 (+2.05%)
MU   52.80 (+1.13%)
CGC   3.05 (+2.01%)
F   13.26 (+2.00%)
GE   77.53 (+2.01%)
DIS   104.61 (+0.16%)
AMC   6.54 (+0.46%)
PYPL   85.99 (-1.56%)
PFE   46.25 (+1.11%)
NFLX   295.23 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   3,837.63 (+0.80%)
DOW   32,427.24 (+1.23%)
QQQ   274.97 (+0.77%)
AAPL   151.73 (+4.79%)
MSFT   229.65 (+1.28%)
META   99.66 (+1.76%)
GOOGL   92.67 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.42 (-10.40%)
TSLA   221.46 (-1.61%)
NVDA   134.35 (+1.97%)
NIO   9.51 (-4.71%)
BABA   63.08 (-4.19%)
AMD   60.95 (+4.01%)
T   18.40 (+2.05%)
MU   52.80 (+1.13%)
CGC   3.05 (+2.01%)
F   13.26 (+2.00%)
GE   77.53 (+2.01%)
DIS   104.61 (+0.16%)
AMC   6.54 (+0.46%)
PYPL   85.99 (-1.56%)
PFE   46.25 (+1.11%)
NFLX   295.23 (-0.58%)

US futures lower on the dawn of Elon Musk era at Twitter

Fri., October 28, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach And Matt Ott, AP Business Writers

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street as weakness in several tech companies offset gains. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Wall Street pointed toward declines before markets opened Friday, but most major U.S. indices were still on track for rare back-to-back weekly gains, as an awful week for technology companies comes to a close and the Elon Musk era at Twitter begins.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between small losses and gains, while futures for the S&P slipped 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq portended another tough day for technology companies, losing 1.1% before the bell and on track for a weekly decline.

Amazon slid more than 13% in premarket trading after the retail giant issued an estimate for sales in the last quarter of the year came in well below analysts’ forecasts. The stock fell 4.1% in regular trading Thursday before the release of its latest quarterly results.

Amazon's dour forecast came after Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, plummeted 24.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. It joined other tech and communications stocks, such as Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft, in reporting weak results and worrisome forecasts over advertising demand.

Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty and almost immediately ousted three top executives at the social media company on Thursday, according to two people familiar with the deal who said the Tesla CEO was now in charge.

The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal had closed. A Delaware judge had ordered that the deal be finalized by Friday.

The New York Stock Exchange notified investors that it will suspend trading in shares of Twitter before the opening bell Friday in anticipation of the company going private under Musk. Twitter closed at $53.70 on Thursday.


In Europe, Germany's DAX dropped 0.9%, the CAC40 in Paris lost 0.6% and Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.6%.

Shares fell in Tokyo even as the government approved a massive stimulus spending package to help the world’s No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 27,105.20.

The stimulus package includes government funding of about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in subsidies and other measures to help soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices. It is also designed to help shore up support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose popularity has taken a beating due to a scandal over ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the South Korea-based Unification church.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost nearly 565 points to 14,863.06, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 2.3% to 2,915.93. News of new coronavirus outbreaks in China added to concerns, as technology shares sank after major selling of big tech companies on Wall Street.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled 4.8%, while JD.com lost 6.7%. Hong Kong's tech index, which includes 30 top technology companies listed in Hong Kong, dropped 5.6%.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Kospi in Seoul declined 0.8% to 2,268.40 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.9% to 6,785.70. In India, the Sensex rose 0.3%, while Bangkok's SET edged 0.2% higher.

Excluding the Nasdaq, the major indexes are on pace for weekly gains. And the S&P 500 remains solidly on track to end October in the green.

Wall Street has more earnings to review Friday, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Charter Communications.

Markets got some encouraging economic news Thursday as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%. That marks a turnaround after the economy contracted during the first half of the year.

The economy has been under pressure from stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates in order to cool prices. The central bank is trying to slow economic growth through rate increases, but the strategy risks going too far and brining on a recession.

In other trading, the dollar rose to 147.26 Japanese yen from 146.31 yen late Thursday. The euro was inched back to 99.50 cents from 99.66 cents.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 99 cents to $88.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.17 on Thursday to $89.08 per barrel. Brent crude oil lost 79 cents to $94.25 per barrel.

On Thursday, Wall Street had a mixed session as carnage among tech companies offset gains in other sectors. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index added 0.1%.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed. Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Washington.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.962 of 5 stars		$92.40+0.2%N/A18.35Moderate Buy$136.10
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.