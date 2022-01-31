S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Walt Disney Stock is Dangling a Carrot
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
JPMorgan Stock is a Lagging Leader
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
General Mills Stock is Steady Staples Play
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Walt Disney Stock is Dangling a Carrot
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
JPMorgan Stock is a Lagging Leader
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
General Mills Stock is Steady Staples Play
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Walt Disney Stock is Dangling a Carrot
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
JPMorgan Stock is a Lagging Leader
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
General Mills Stock is Steady Staples Play
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Walt Disney Stock is Dangling a Carrot
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
JPMorgan Stock is a Lagging Leader
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
General Mills Stock is Steady Staples Play
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments

US futures point lower before Wall Street open

Monday, January 31, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are falling again in early trading on Wall Street, Friday, Jan. 28, continuing a miserable opening to the year for markets that has put the S&P 500 on track for its fourth straight weekly loss. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BEIJING (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward a lower open Monday on the heels of last week's furious rally that gave the major stock indexes their biggest gains of the year.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index slipped 0.5% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.7%.

Global stocks rose to start the week, though China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced while Sydney declined.

Investors have had to navigate markets in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decision to cool inflation through accelerated interest rate hikes, while at the same time winding down bond purchases and other stimulus that have boosted stock prices.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 2.4% for its biggest gain since June 2020. The Dow added 1.7% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 3.1%.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was flat and Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.3%. The CAC in Paris was down 0.3%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.1% after the government reported December retail sales fell 1% from the previous month's 2 1/2-year high. That was driven by a 4% fall in food purchases.

The Hang Seng gained 1.1% while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2%.

India's Sensex advanced 1.4% while New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 29 cents to $87.11 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 21 cents on Friday to $86.82. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 38 cents to $88.86 per barrel in London. It advanced 69 cents the previous session to $90.03.

The dollar gained to 115.44 yen from Friday's 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1155 from $1.1146.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.