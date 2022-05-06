US futures skid on recession fears ahead of jobs report

















NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street appeared headed for another selloff Friday, putting a cap on a volatile week in U.S. markets as fears spread that U.S. interest rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.4% and the same for the S&P 500 fell 0.5% as investors await what's expected to be another strong U.S. jobs report.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index plunged 3.6%, the Dow lost 3.1% and the Nasdaq slumped 5% as optimism that drove the previous day’s rally evaporated.

Investors worry about whether the Federal Reserve, which raised its key interest rate by a half percentage point on Wednesday, can cool inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into recession. Traders were briefly encouraged by chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the Fed wasn’t considering even bigger increases.

“Clearly, investors had second thoughts about the so-called ‘dovish hike’ from the Fed,” Rob Carnell of ING said in a report. The likelihood is “rate hikes coming thick and fast, but little if any prospect of a turn in inflation any time soon.”

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.6%, Frankfurt's DAX sank 0.9% and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 1.1%.

Also Friday, the U.S. government was due to report employment data. For the past year, America’s job market has added an impressive average of 540,000 workers a month despite a punishing inflation rate, war, a pandemic and the prospect of much higher borrowing costs.

Hiring gains have topped 400,000 every month since May 2021. Most economists think the winning streak will continue. According to a survey by the data firm FactSet, they expect Friday’s jobs report for April to show that employers added 400,000 more jobs last month and forecast that the unemployment rate held at a historically low 3.6%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.2% to 3,001.56 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 3.8% to 20,001.96. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7% to 27,003.56.

The Kospi in Seoul tumbled 1.2% to 2,644.51 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lurched down 2.2% to 7,205.60.

India's Sensex lost 1.5% to 54,880.33. New Zealand and Southeast Asia markets also declined.

In premarket trading, shares in Under Armour tumbled 18% after the athletic wear company reported a surprise loss last quarter.

Oil prices stayed above $100 per barrel despite a decision Thursday by major oil producers to increase exports. European governments are considering an embargo on Russian oil and are trying to line up other supplies in a tight market.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.58 to $109.84 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 45 cents to $108.26 on Thursday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced $1.80 to $112.70 per barrel in London. It rose 76 cents the previous session to $110.90 a barrel.

The dollar inched up to 130.45 yen from Thursday's 130.40 yen. The euro gained to $1.0570 from $1.0519.

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.