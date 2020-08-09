US gas prices remain steady at $2.25/gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.25 per gallon.
That’s 50 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the prices are stable because crude oil prices barely changed and the U.S. has a glut of gasoline yet a weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic as wide-ranging unemployment persists.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.31 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.77 per gallon.
The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday dropped one penny from two weeks earlier, to $2.53 a gallon.
