S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Undercovered and Underloved Pot Stocks
3 Oil & Gas Stocks Worth Watching in 2021
3 Health Care Stocks That Could Double by Year End
U.S. Steel Stock is an Economic Recovery Buy Here
American Axle Manufacturing Stock is an Automotive Recovery and Electrification Play
How Better Sales Management Can Help Small Businesses Rebound
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Undercovered and Underloved Pot Stocks
3 Oil & Gas Stocks Worth Watching in 2021
3 Health Care Stocks That Could Double by Year End
U.S. Steel Stock is an Economic Recovery Buy Here
American Axle Manufacturing Stock is an Automotive Recovery and Electrification Play
How Better Sales Management Can Help Small Businesses Rebound
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Undercovered and Underloved Pot Stocks
3 Oil & Gas Stocks Worth Watching in 2021
3 Health Care Stocks That Could Double by Year End
U.S. Steel Stock is an Economic Recovery Buy Here
American Axle Manufacturing Stock is an Automotive Recovery and Electrification Play
How Better Sales Management Can Help Small Businesses Rebound
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Undercovered and Underloved Pot Stocks
3 Oil & Gas Stocks Worth Watching in 2021
3 Health Care Stocks That Could Double by Year End
U.S. Steel Stock is an Economic Recovery Buy Here
American Axle Manufacturing Stock is an Automotive Recovery and Electrification Play
How Better Sales Management Can Help Small Businesses Rebound
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
Log in

US gun maker Colt bought by Czech company

Friday, February 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech firearms company Ceska Zbrojovka has signed a deal to acquire Colt, the American gun maker that helped develop revolvers in the 19th century and has since supplied the armed forces in the U.S. and other countries.

Ceska Zbrojovka Group SE said Friday that it has purchased all the shares in Colt Holding Company LLC, the parent company of Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC and its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corp.

The deal is worth $220 million and 1,098,620 newly issued shares in Ceska Zbrojovk and is subject to approval by regulators. The Czech company said it expected the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

“With this strategic move, CZG will acquire significant production capacity in the United States and Canada and substantially expand its global customer base,” the Czech company said.

The Czech company has some 1,650 workers in the Czech Republic, United States and Germany.


8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul

There are more than 500 national retailers traded on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. Given the sheer number of big box stores, warehouse clubs, restaurant chains, and other retail stores listed on public markets, it can be hard to identify which retailers will outperform the market.

Fortunately, some of Wall Street's top analysts have already done most of the work for us.

Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,200 distinct recommendations for retail companies. Analysts may not always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same retailer.

This slide show lists the 8 retail companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.