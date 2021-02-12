US gun maker Colt bought by Czech company

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech firearms company Ceska Zbrojovka has signed a deal to acquire Colt, the American gun maker that helped develop revolvers in the 19th century and has since supplied the armed forces in the U.S. and other countries.
Ceska Zbrojovka Group SE said Friday that it has purchased all the shares in Colt Holding Company LLC, the parent company of Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC and its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corp.
The deal is worth $220 million and 1,098,620 newly issued shares in Ceska Zbrojovk and is subject to approval by regulators. The Czech company said it expected the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.
“With this strategic move, CZG will acquire significant production capacity in the United States and Canada and substantially expand its global customer base,” the Czech company said.
The Czech company has some 1,650 workers in the Czech Republic, United States and Germany.
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
There are more than 500 national retailers traded on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. Given the sheer number of big box stores, warehouse clubs, restaurant chains, and other retail stores listed on public markets, it can be hard to identify which retailers will outperform the market.
Fortunately, some of Wall Street's top analysts have already done most of the work for us.
Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,200 distinct recommendations for retail companies. Analysts may not always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same retailer.
This slide show lists the 8 retail companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul".