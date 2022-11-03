US hiring may have slowed to a still-solid pace in October

S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry

US hiring may have slowed to a still-solid pace in October

Thu., November 3, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The U.S. government will issue the October jobs report on Friday morning. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. jobs report for October will be closely watched Friday for any indication that employers are slowing their hiring — a prospect the Federal Reserve would likely welcome as a sign that the high inflation that is gripping the economy might soon begin to ease.

Economists expect the report to show that employers added 200,000 jobs last month, down from an average of 372,000 in the previous three months, according to a survey by the data provider FactSet.

That total would still represent a healthy gain and would suggest that employers still feel the need to fill many jobs. A substantial hiring gain, though, would also mean that wages will likely keep rising and continue to fuel inflation.

Chronic inflation is hammering the budgets of many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns in the midterm congressional elections that will end Tuesday. Republican candidates across the country have attacked Democrats over inflation in their drive to regain control of Congress.

Friday's jobs report is also expected to show that the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% in October from a five-decade low of 3.5%. Hourly pay, too, is expected to have risen at a brisk pace, though it might have weakened a bit from September.

All those trends underscore the challenges the Fed faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high. A low unemployment rate and solid wage gains are good for workers. But sizable pay raises, especially without gains in workers' efficiency, can contribute to higher inflation.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the strong job market is feeding inflationary pressures as businesses seek to attract and keep workers by raising pay. In September, average wages rose more than 6% from 12 months earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. That was the fastest such pace in 40 years, though it still trailed inflation.


Powell spoke after the Fed announced a fourth straight three-quarter-point increase in its benchmark rate — a series of unusually large hikes that have made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly costly and heightened the risk of a recession.

The Fed's policymakers did open the door Wednesday to the possibility of a smaller rate hike when they next meet in December. But Powell also said that in order to tame inflation, the central bank would likely have to raise rates high enough to weaken the job market. That could mean that hiring will slow in coming months or even that many employers will cut jobs and increase the unemployment rate.

“The broader picture is of an overheated labor market where demand (for workers) substantially exceeds supply,” Powell said.

The policymakers want to see signs that job growth and wages are easing, he said, “but I don't see the case for real softening just yet.”

Many economists say that wages tend to follow inflation higher as workers seek to keep up with price increases. Those pay raises, in turn, can keep inflation higher if companies pass on at least part of their higher labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices.

So far this year, the Fed has raised its key short-term rate six times — from near zero in early March to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest level in 14 years.

For now, the economy is still growing. It expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the July-September quarter after having contracted in the first six months of the year. But much of last quarter's growth was due to a spike in U.S. exports. By contrast, consumers — the primary driver of the economy — only modestly increased their spending beyond the rate of inflation.

With inflation still painfully high and the Fed making borrowing increasingly expensive for consumers and businesses, most economists expect a recession by early next year.

Housing has, so far, absorbed the worst damage from higher borrowing costs. The Fed's rate hikes have sent average long-term mortgage rates surging to around 7%, the highest level in two decades. Home sales have cratered as a result, and once-soaring home prices have started to slow.

Many technology companies are also experiencing slowdowns in their businesses. Ride-hailing provider Lyft and fintech firm Stripe have said they are cutting jobs. And on Thursday, Amazon said it would pause hiring in its corporate offices.

Yet much of the rest of the economy has so far remained resilient, with companies in travel, restaurants, manufacturing and health care still hiring. Southwest Airlines told investors last week that it was on track to hire 10,000 employees this year, including 1,200 pilots.

And Adam Schechter, CEO of testing firm Laboratory Corporation of America, told investors, “We have huge efforts underway to try to hire as many people as we can.”

Should you invest $1,000 in Lyft right now?

Before you consider Lyft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lyft wasn't on the list.

While Lyft currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.4996 of 5 stars		$36.96+1.3%N/A28.88Moderate Buy$49.76
Lyft (LYFT)
2.37 of 5 stars		$13.72-2.0%N/A-5.26Moderate Buy$33.09
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.