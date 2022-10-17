$200 OFF
S&P 500   3,680.51 (+2.72%)
DOW   30,213.13 (+1.95%)
QQQ   269.79 (+3.47%)
AAPL   142.72 (+3.14%)
MSFT   237.73 (+4.01%)
META   134.41 (+6.04%)
GOOGL   100.46 (+4.04%)
AMZN   113.93 (+6.58%)
TSLA   219.11 (+6.89%)
NVDA   119.18 (+6.15%)
NIO   12.25 (+4.26%)
BABA   77.17 (+5.68%)
AMD   58.11 (+3.88%)
T   15.32 (+2.20%)
MU   53.52 (+1.52%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.79 (+1.81%)
DIS   97.65 (+3.39%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.63 (+5.17%)
PFE   43.56 (+1.63%)
NFLX   248.91 (+8.22%)
U.S. hits al-Shabab finance facilitators with sanctions

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on more than a dozen individuals from Somalia and Yemen who are involved in al-Shabab's financing operations which in turn use those funds to assist in weapons procurement and recruitment activities. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on more than a dozen individuals from Somalia and Yemen who are involved in al-Shabab's financing operations which in turn use those funds to assist in weapons procurement and recruitment activities.

One member is accused of using digital currency to launder money for the group.

Along with the Treasury sanctions, the State Department on Monday designated five al-Shabab leaders for diplomatic penalties.

“Treasury is focused on identifying and disrupting al-Shabab’s illicit networks operating in Eastern Africa,” said Brian E. Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

“We will continue to take action against the weapons smuggling and fundraising activities of al-Shabab and other al-Qaida affiliates.”

Al-Shabab officially became an affiliate of al-Qaida, the Islamist association founded by Osama bin Laden, in 2012. The group maintains strong connections to al-Qaida’s senior leaders has financed al-Qaida’s efforts worldwide.

The U.S. says Al-Shabab generates around $100 million per year through extorting local businesses and individuals, collecting fees on goods, and facilitating illicit trades.

