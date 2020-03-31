S&P 500   2,472.65 (-4.33%)
DOW   21,025.66 (-4.07%)
QQQ   183.62 (-3.56%)
AAPL   243.49 (-4.25%)
FB   160.42 (-3.82%)
MSFT   152.91 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   1,109.47 (-4.52%)
AMZN   1,908.35 (-2.12%)
CGC   13.56 (-6.03%)
NVDA   251.96 (-4.42%)
BABA   187.19 (-3.75%)
MU   40.23 (-4.35%)
GE   7.19 (-9.33%)
TSLA   495.32 (-5.47%)
AMD   44.56 (-2.02%)
T   27.95 (-4.12%)
F   4.43 (-8.48%)
NFLX   362.34 (-3.50%)
BAC   19.76 (-6.97%)
GILD   72.89 (-2.50%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.73 (-1.94%)
US home prices rose at 3.1% annually in January

Posted on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 By Josh Boak, AP Economics Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. home price growth was showing signs of acceleration in January, a sign of the solid demand that existed before the coronavirus outbreak caused millions of job losses and tossed the U.S. economy into a likely recession.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3..1% in January from a year ago, up from a 2.8% annual gain in December, according to a Tuesday report. Lower mortgage rates and solid job gains had been fueling interest from would-be homebuyers, but the housing market is now in a moment of tumult as the virus-induced downturn has led to fears of missed mortgage payments.

Phoenix posted the strongest annual price growth at 6.9%, followed by Seattle and Tampa at 5.1%.


