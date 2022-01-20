S&P 500   4,593.15 (+1.33%)
DOW   35,436.73 (+1.16%)
QQQ   373.55 (+1.93%)
AAPL   169.28 (+1.83%)
MSFT   310.79 (+2.46%)
FB   326.75 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,747.52 (+1.67%)
AMZN   3,149.85 (+0.76%)
TSLA   1,037.82 (+4.24%)
NVDA   255.17 (+1.80%)
BABA   134.29 (+5.13%)
NIO   30.56 (+6.74%)
AMD   127.28 (-0.77%)
CGC   8.08 (+5.76%)
MU   89.76 (-0.27%)
GE   101.61 (+0.98%)
T   27.28 (+0.00%)
F   22.72 (+1.20%)
DIS   152.04 (+1.29%)
AMC   19.12 (+4.37%)
PFE   53.46 (-0.15%)
ACB   5.04 (+3.70%)
BA   220.70 (+1.67%)
US home sales fall with properties on market at a record low

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer


This is a home sold in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades.

Existing home sales dropped 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

The demand for homes remains healthy, the group said, with median prices jumping nearly 16% from a year ago to $358,000. Homes sold in an average of 19 days, slightly higher than in the summer but still quite rapid. Yet the number of houses for sale slumped to just 910,000 in December, the fewest since records began in 1999.

Even with the December decline, it has been a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million in 2021, the National Association of Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height of the housing bubble that crashed the following year.

Sales soared after pandemic lockdowns ended and many Americans sought more space for indoor offices and online schooling. Healthy home-buying was also fueled by strong job and income gains.

With the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates as soon as March, home sales are expected to decline slightly this year, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors.

Mortgage rates started to rise sharply in late December, after last month's sales were mostly completed. The anticipation of higher borrowing costs likely drove home purchases higher in the fall. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage reached nearly 3.6% this week, the highest since March 2020 and up from 3.05% a month ago.


