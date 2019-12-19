S&P 500   3,202.65 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,338.15 (+0.35%)
QQQ   210.52 (+0.46%)
AAPL   279.15 (-0.21%)
FB   205.16 (+1.31%)
MSFT   155.17 (+0.52%)
GOOGL   1,355.04 (+0.23%)
AMZN   1,788.08 (+0.23%)
CGC   20.30 (+2.89%)
NVDA   234.44 (+2.15%)
MU   54.82 (+3.36%)
BABA   210.48 (+0.23%)
TSLA   403.85 (+2.72%)
T   38.85 (+0.28%)
AMD   42.90 (+1.42%)
ACB   2.34 (+6.86%)
F   9.43 (-1.15%)
NFLX   331.54 (+3.35%)
BAC   35.09 (-0.06%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.27%)
DIS   145.71 (-0.38%)
US home sales fell 1.7% in November as high prices and supply shortage pose challenge for would-be buyers

Posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 By The Associated Press

US home sales fell 1.7% in November as high prices and supply shortage pose challenge for would-be buyers.


