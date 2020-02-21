S&P 500   3,336.74 (-1.08%)
DOW   28,932.36 (-0.98%)
QQQ   231.31 (-1.48%)
AAPL   315.71 (-1.43%)
FB   210.39 (-1.96%)
MSFT   180.26 (-2.26%)
GOOGL   1,498.01 (-1.25%)
AMZN   2,115.40 (-1.75%)
CGC   22.00 (-1.39%)
NVDA   297.23 (-3.72%)
BABA   213.26 (-2.19%)
MU   57.31 (-2.86%)
GE   12.30 (-1.84%)
AMD   55.05 (-3.88%)
T   38.53 (-0.23%)
ACB   1.65 (-1.78%)
F   7.93 (-1.25%)
NFLX   381.64 (-1.13%)
BAC   34.24 (-1.75%)
DIS   139.22 (-0.82%)
US home sales sales fell 1.3% in January

Posted on Friday, February 21st, 2020 By Josh Boak, AP Economics Writer


This April 13, 2019, file photo, shows rows of homes, in suburban Salt Lake City. Americans took out nearly $150 billion in loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration to buy homes in 2018. Nearly 83% of those FHA borrowers were first-time home buyers, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home sales retreated 1.3% in January from the prior month, but low mortgage rates helped enable an increase in purchases from a year ago.

The National Association of Realtors said Friday that sales of existing homes slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million. Sales have climbed 9.6% over the past 12 months as borrowing costs have fallen. But sales could be squeezed in the coming months because of a shortage of homes listed for sale.

Just 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, a 10.7% decline from a year ago. With fewer homes for sale, would-be buyers have fewer options and prices are rising faster than wage growth.

The median sales price in January was $266,300, up 6.8% from a year ago.

Still, a solid economy and low mortgage rates are boosting demand for housing. Workers have an increased sense of security with the unemployment rate hovering near a half-century low at 3.6%. Meanwhile, the average interest rate charged on a 30-year mortgage was 3.49% this week, down from 4.35% a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.


