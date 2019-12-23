S&P 500   3,223.38 (-0.02%)
DOW   28,515.45 (-0.13%)
QQQ   211.92 (+0.05%)
AAPL   284.27 (+0.10%)
FB   205.12 (-0.51%)
MSFT   157.38 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   1,344.43 (-0.46%)
CGC   19.96 (+1.11%)
NVDA   238.62 (-0.08%)
BABA   214.26 (-0.27%)
TSLA   425.25 (+1.44%)
ACB   1.99 (-1.00%)
US home sales tumbled 1.7% in November

Posted on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 by Josh Boak, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home-buying slumped in November, with many Americans priced out of the market by rising prices and a shortage of sales listings.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that sales of existing homes fell 1.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million. Would-be buyers face supply constraints: The number of properties for sale has dwindled 5.7% from a year ago to 1.64 million units.

Affordability has also been a persistent challenge. The median home sales price has climbed 5.4% from a year ago to $257,400, outpacing wage growth.

Still, lower mortgage rates have provided a base of demand. Over the past 12 months, the decline in the typical mortgage rate from 4.9% to 3.8% this November helped to annual boost sales 2.7%.


