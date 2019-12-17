Log in

US housing construction increases 3.2% in November

Posted on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 By Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer


In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo a sign rests near a piece of earth-moving equipment, left, on a plot of land, in Westwood, Mass. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in November. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Construction of new homes rose again in November while applications for building permits rose to the highest level in 12 years, both encouraging signs of a rebound in the housing market.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that builders started construction on a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.37 million homes in November, an increase of 3.2% from October. Applications for building permits increased 1.4% last month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.48 million. That was the highest level for building permits since May 2007.

Construction of single-family homes rose 2.4% last month while construction of new apartments was up 4.9%.

Housing has been on a rebound over the past several months, helped by the Federal Reserve which cut its policy rate three times this year in the face of a slowdown in global growth and uncertainties from President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The Fed's rate cuts have contributed to a drop in mortgage rates with the 30-year rate now almost a full percentage point below where it was a year ago. Economists are forecasting that the rebound in housing will continue, helping to support economic growth next year. although there are still concerns that housing is being held back by constraints such as a lack of available land in many areas and a shortage of construction workers.

The National Association of Home Builders reported Monday that its survey of builders’ sentiment jumped in December to the highest level in two decades. The survey stood at 76 in December, up from 71 in November.

The builders’ group said that the rise in builder confidence reflected the decline in mortgage rates, a low supply of existing homes and a strong labor market with rising wages and the lowest unemployment rate in a half century.

The report on housing starts showed that home building increased the most in the South, a gain of 10.3%, followed by a 1.4% rise in the West. Home building fell a sharp 15.3% in the Midwest and was down 3.7% in the Northeast.


More on MarketBeat
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending
7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now
10 Made in America Stocks to Own in 201910 Made in America Stocks to Own in 2019
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel