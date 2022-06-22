US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage

















WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is providing logistical support to import the equivalent of about 16 million 8-ounce baby formula bottles from Mexico starting this weekend, as part of its efforts to ease nationwide supply shortages caused by the closure of the largest U.S. manufacturing plant.

Trucks contracted by the Department of Health and Human Services will drive about 1 million pounds of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula from a Nestlé plant to U.S. retailers, the White House said, nearly doubling the amount imported to the U.S. to date. Cargo flights from Europe and Australia already have brought baby formula into the U.S., including two new rounds of air shipments that begin this weekend.

The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from parents over supply issues after regulators in February shuttered a Michigan plant run by Abbott that is the largest domestic manufacturer of baby formula over safety concerns. The plant reopened on June 4 after the company committed to additional sanitizing and safety protocols, but shuttered again more than a week ago after severe weather caused damage to the plant.

The company said it needs time to assess damage and re-sanitize the factory after severe thunderstorms and heavy rains swept through southwestern Michigan on June 13.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration moved to ease federal import regulations to allow baby formula to be shipped to the U.S., and Biden authorized the use of the Defense Production Act to provide federal support to move formula from overseas into the U.S.

Wednesday's announcement also includes air shipments of 1.65 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Nestlé NAN Supremepro 2 infant formula from Germany to Texas this weekend, and 5.5 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Bubs infant formula in two shipments on June 26 and July 5.

The White House says that by June 26, it efforts, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula," will have brought 32 flights and almost 19 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula into the U.S.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.