US industrial production bounces back 1.4% in May

Posted on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 By Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


In this April 13, 2020 file photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.'s airplane assembly facility in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen after being shut down by the coronavirus lockdown in Aprll.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industiral production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April. Manufacturing output rose 3.8%. But output fell 6.8% at mines and 2.3% at utilities.


