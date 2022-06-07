×
S&P 500   4,133.68 (+0.30%)
DOW   33,001.14 (+0.26%)
QQQ   308.55 (+0.43%)
AAPL   148.28 (+1.46%)
MSFT   270.76 (+0.75%)
FB   194.28 (+0.02%)
GOOGL   2,337.50 (+0.05%)
AMZN   122.14 (-2.12%)
TSLA   717.99 (+0.44%)
NVDA   188.17 (+0.17%)
NIO   19.35 (+0.89%)
BABA   102.95 (+3.98%)
AMD   105.23 (-0.40%)
CGC   4.19 (+2.44%)
MU   70.11 (-0.48%)
T   20.98 (+0.19%)
GE   76.98 (-0.03%)
F   13.58 (+0.89%)
DIS   106.85 (-0.91%)
AMC   12.49 (+4.52%)
PFE   53.72 (+0.86%)
PYPL   88.06 (+1.44%)
NFLX   197.41 (+0.14%)
US investigating complaints that Honda engines won't restart

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that the fuel-saving stop-start system on some Honda Pilot SUVs can fail to restart.

Owners complained that the engine won’t restart on its own from a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection with the stop-start feature in use. Some complained that a jump start was needed to get the motor going again.

The probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from the 2016 through 2020 model years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

According to a document posted Tuesday on the NHTSA website, there have been 221 complaints about the problem, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

The Pilots under investigation have 3.5-liter V6 engines and nine-speed automatic transmissions. Agency documents say Honda has indicated other models with the same engines and transmissions could have similar problems. Other models include the Honda Odyssey minivan, the Acura TLX sedan and the Acura MDX SUV.

Honda says it's cooperating with NHTSA and is continuing its own internal review.

NHTSA says it's opening the investigation to assess the safety issues and determine how many models are affected.


