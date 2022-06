US investigating complaints that Honda engines won't restart

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that the fuel-saving stop-start system on some Honda Pilot SUVs can fail to restart.

Owners complained that the engine won’t restart on its own from a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection with the stop-start feature in use. Some complained that a jump start was needed to get the motor going again.

The probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from the 2016 through 2020 model years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

According to a document posted Tuesday on the NHTSA website, there have been 221 complaints about the problem, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

The Pilots under investigation have 3.5-liter V6 engines and nine-speed automatic transmissions. Agency documents say Honda has indicated other models with the same engines and transmissions could have similar problems. Other models include the Honda Odyssey minivan, the Acura TLX sedan and the Acura MDX SUV.

Honda says it's cooperating with NHTSA and is continuing its own internal review.

NHTSA says it's opening the investigation to assess the safety issues and determine how many models are affected.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.