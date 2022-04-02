S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall
Live updates | Ukraine denies attack on Russian fuel depot
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall
Live updates | Ukraine denies attack on Russian fuel depot
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall
Live updates | Ukraine denies attack on Russian fuel depot
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall
Live updates | Ukraine denies attack on Russian fuel depot

US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe

Saturday, April 2, 2022 | The Associated Press


Passengers wait for their flight as a China Eastern flight takes off from the runway of Baiyun Airport on Friday, March 25, 2022, in southern China's Guangzhou province. The National Transportation Safety Board said the team departed for China on Friday, April 1, to participate in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s investigation of the March 21 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 in which all 132 people on board were killed. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. accident investigators arrived in China on Saturday to help authorities look for clues into what caused last month’s crash of a Boeing jetliner with 132 people aboard.

The seven-member team from the National Transportation Safety Board will participate in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s investigation of the March 21 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800.

As part of that assistance, the plane’s cockpit voice recorder is being downloaded and analyzed at a U.S. lab in Washington, federal officials said Friday.

Investigators hope the recording will explain why the plane went into a nosedive from about 8,800 meters (29,000 feet) over a mountainous region in southeastern China.

Chinese officials have said that air traffic controllers were unable to get a response from the pilots while the plane was descending.

The cockpit voice recorder would pick up voices and other sounds from microphones worn by the pilots and another stationed over their heads.

Searchers also recovered the plane’s flight-data recorder, which constantly captures speed, altitude, heading and other information and the performance of key systems on the aircraft, but that recorder was not being evaluated in Washington on Friday.

The NTSB said its investigators will limit contact with people outside the investigation so that they can start their work immediately without going through a quarantine period.

The plane that crashed was not a 737 Max, a newer model that was temporarily grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The impact caused by the crash in China created a 20-meter- (65-foot-) deep crater, set off a fire in the surrounding forest and smashed the plane into small parts scattered over a wide area, some of them buried underground. More than 49,000 pieces of debris have been recovered, along with some human remains and personal items.

A Chinese aviation safety official said a preliminary investigation report would be completed within 30 days of the crash.

Flight MU5735 with 123 passengers and nine crew members was headed from the southwestern city of Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong in southeastern China.

The 737-800 has an excellent safety record and the Chinese airline industry has had relatively few mishaps in recent years.

Before last month's accident, the last fatal crash of a Chinese airliner occurred in August 2010, when an Embraer ERJ 190-100 operated by Henan Airlines hit the ground short of the runway in the northeastern city of Yichun and caught fire, killing 44 people. Investigators blamed pilot error.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.