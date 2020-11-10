US job openings rise slightly in September, hiring slips

In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs in Dedham, Mass. U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.70 million July. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers advertised slightly more jobs in September but hired fewer people as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from spring's coronavirus collapse.
Job postings rose to to 6.44 million in September, up from 6.35 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Employers hired 5.87 million workers, down from 5.95 million in September. Firings and layoffs dropped to 1.33 million in September from 1.53 million in August — even though the federal government dismissed thousands of temporary Census workers.
The U.S. labor market has rebounded gradually from last spring economic shutdown. The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped sharply to 6.9%, from 7.9% in September.
But the economy is still 10 million jobs short of what it had in February before the outbreak slammed the economy, forcing businesses to close at least temporarily. Americans, and their wallets, largely remained homebound in large swaths of the country.
A resurgence in coroanvirus cases as cold weather approaches could stall the recovery, as could Congress' failure to pass another aid package on top of a $2 trillion rescue package in March.
“The fact that there are any help-wanted signs posted at all is remarkable given the severity and depth of this economic downturn," Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at the financial firm MUFG, said in a research note. “Happy days aren’t here again for jobless workers but the labor market is slowly healing day by day.''
6 Gambling Stocks Ready For a Rebound
If you didn’t believe that gambling stocks are a worthwhile investment, consider this. The Business Research Company projects the global gambling market to reach $565.4 billion through 2022. That assumes that the industry will continue growing at an annual rate of 5.9%.
The gambling industry is composed of many segments. There are casinos, lotteries, and the now legalized segment of sports betting. But gambling is also broken down into offline gambling, online gambling, and even virtual reality gambling. In fact, virtual reality gambling is projected to grow at an annual rate of 21.5% until 2022.
But virtual reality is only one of several emerging technologies that are changing the “traditional” face of the gambling industry. There are now hybrid games – the combination of online and land-based games and even augmented reality games.
And don’t forget about fantasy sports. Fantasy sports have created an entire industry, and it wasn’t created for one person to have bragging rights over their buddies. Fantasy sports is a multi-million industry.
But like many other segments of the economy, gambling stocks were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only were casinos closed, but live sports were also put on hold. This dried up many of the traditional avenues of gambling, and gambling stocks sank lower as a result.
However, the global economy is starting to re-open. And while it was thought that casinos would be one of the last to come back, some casinos are starting to re-open. And, it’s becoming more and more likely that there will be live sports (likely without fans initially) sooner rather than later. And that will open up the fantasy sports market.
These stocks tend to move quickly. So now is the time to take action. That’s why we’ve created this special presentation that highlights 6 gambling stocks that are ready for a rebound. The sell-off was real, but so will the comeback. And when it does, these stocks may cost much more than they do now.
View the "6 Gambling Stocks Ready For a Rebound".