S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Uptrend On: 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Uptrend On: 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Uptrend On: 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Uptrend On: 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition

U.S. jobless claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer

Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds greets employees after speaking at a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.

U.S. jobless claims dipped by 1,000 last week from the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and their steady decline this year — after topping 900,000 one week in early January — reflects the labor market's strong recovery from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. The four-week average of claims, which smooths week-to-week volatility, also fell to a pandemic low just below 273,000.

Jobless claims have been edging lower, toward their prepandemic level of around 220,000 a week.

Overall, 2.1 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment checks the week that ended Nov. 6, down by 129,000 from the week before.

Until Sept. 6, the federal government had supplemented state unemployment insurance programs by paying an extra payment of $300 a week and extending benefits to gig workers and to those who were out of work for six months or more. Including the federal programs, the number of Americans receiving some form of jobless aid peaked at more than 33 million in June last year.

The coronavirus slammed the U.S. economy early last year, forcing many businesses to close or reduce hours of operation and keeping many Americans shut in at home as a health precaution. In March and April 2020, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs.

But the economy began to recover last summer. Consumers, pocketing government relief checks and gaining confidence as COVID-19 cases fell, resumed spending. With the rollout of vaccines this year, they began to return to shops, restaurants and bars.

Suddenly, many employers were struggling to keep up with an unexpected surge in demand. They are scrambling to fill job openings — a near-record 10.4 million in September. Workers, finding themselves with bargaining clout for the first time in decades, are becoming choosy about jobs; a record 4.4 million quit in September, a sign they have confidence in their ability to find something better.

Since April 2020, employers have hired more than 18 million people, including 531,000 in October. But the U.S. economy is still more than 4 million jobs short of where it was in February last year.


7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.

While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.

But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?

At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.

View the "7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.