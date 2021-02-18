S&P 500   3,904.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   31,411.78 (-0.64%)
QQQ   330.20 (-1.12%)
AAPL   129.11 (-1.32%)
MSFT   241.70 (-1.02%)
FB   269.60 (-1.45%)
GOOGL   2,099.35 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,284.07 (-0.74%)
TSLA   785.37 (-1.60%)
NVDA   593.27 (-0.50%)
BABA   263.66 (-2.65%)
CGC   40.18 (-0.69%)
GE   11.79 (-0.59%)
MU   87.89 (+2.14%)
NIO   56.01 (-2.29%)
AMD   88.91 (-1.15%)
T   29.41 (-0.54%)
F   11.44 (-0.35%)
ACB   13.30 (+1.84%)
DIS   184.60 (-0.99%)
BA   213.74 (-0.83%)
NFLX   543.20 (-1.48%)
BAC   34.26 (-0.44%)
US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs remain high with economy still under pressure from virus

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs remain high with economy still under pressure from virus.


7 Stocks to Buy In January

If you’re anything like me, then Christmas always has a way of sneaking up on you. And once you get to Christmas, it means that the end of the year is just a week away. For investors, 2020 is ending with as much volatility as it began. And in between, it wasn’t a whole lot calmer.

But whether you’re facing a decision on where to allocate IRA contributions or just looking to spend some time this holiday season rebalancing your portfolio, you may be wondering what stocks to buy in January of next year. It will be a time when there’s a lot of hope, but a real normal will still be months away. What should you do?

My advice to you is to keep it simple. And that’s what I’m trying to do in this special presentation. I’m not trying to trip you up or send you down the rabbit hole on a secret speculative stock. I’m looking at buying into companies that appear to be good buys as the economy recovers.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy In January".

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

