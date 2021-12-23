S&P 500   4,708.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   35,863.96 (+0.31%)
QQQ   394.61 (+0.17%)
AAPL   176.01 (+0.21%)
MSFT   333.47 (+0.08%)
FB   331.67 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,929.00 (+0.02%)
AMZN   3,419.84 (-0.03%)
TSLA   1,011.55 (+0.27%)
NVDA   297.62 (+1.23%)
BABA   117.20 (-0.52%)
CGC   9.39 (+0.21%)
AMD   144.40 (+0.36%)
MU   91.01 (+0.74%)
T   24.85 (+0.28%)
F   20.22 (+0.40%)
DIS   152.50 (+0.41%)
PFE   60.23 (+1.14%)
AMC   28.70 (+0.07%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   203.04 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   4,708.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   35,863.96 (+0.31%)
QQQ   394.61 (+0.17%)
AAPL   176.01 (+0.21%)
MSFT   333.47 (+0.08%)
FB   331.67 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,929.00 (+0.02%)
AMZN   3,419.84 (-0.03%)
TSLA   1,011.55 (+0.27%)
NVDA   297.62 (+1.23%)
BABA   117.20 (-0.52%)
CGC   9.39 (+0.21%)
AMD   144.40 (+0.36%)
MU   91.01 (+0.74%)
T   24.85 (+0.28%)
F   20.22 (+0.40%)
DIS   152.50 (+0.41%)
PFE   60.23 (+1.14%)
AMC   28.70 (+0.07%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   203.04 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   4,708.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   35,863.96 (+0.31%)
QQQ   394.61 (+0.17%)
AAPL   176.01 (+0.21%)
MSFT   333.47 (+0.08%)
FB   331.67 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,929.00 (+0.02%)
AMZN   3,419.84 (-0.03%)
TSLA   1,011.55 (+0.27%)
NVDA   297.62 (+1.23%)
BABA   117.20 (-0.52%)
CGC   9.39 (+0.21%)
AMD   144.40 (+0.36%)
MU   91.01 (+0.74%)
T   24.85 (+0.28%)
F   20.22 (+0.40%)
DIS   152.50 (+0.41%)
PFE   60.23 (+1.14%)
AMC   28.70 (+0.07%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   203.04 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   4,708.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   35,863.96 (+0.31%)
QQQ   394.61 (+0.17%)
AAPL   176.01 (+0.21%)
MSFT   333.47 (+0.08%)
FB   331.67 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,929.00 (+0.02%)
AMZN   3,419.84 (-0.03%)
TSLA   1,011.55 (+0.27%)
NVDA   297.62 (+1.23%)
BABA   117.20 (-0.52%)
CGC   9.39 (+0.21%)
AMD   144.40 (+0.36%)
MU   91.01 (+0.74%)
T   24.85 (+0.28%)
F   20.22 (+0.40%)
DIS   152.50 (+0.41%)
PFE   60.23 (+1.14%)
AMC   28.70 (+0.07%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   203.04 (+0.67%)

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

Thursday, December 23, 2021 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


A hiring sign is shown at a booth for Jameson's Irish Pub during a job fair on Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Hiring in California slowed significantly in November 2021 even as the state's unemployment rate dipped below 7% for the first time since March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, according to data made public Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market's strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year.

Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just over 206,000. The numbers suggest that the spread of the omicron variant did not immediately trigger a wave of layoffs.

“Fortunately, there’s no evidence in this data of a new wave of fresh job loss,'' said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com. “The pandemic’s resurgence is affecting the economy. The question is for how long and how much, and it (is) too early to know the answers.”

Altogether, 1.9 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 11.

The weekly claims numbers, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year. Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it's so tough to find replacements. The United States had a near-record 11 million job openings in October, and 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs — just off September's record 4.4 million — because there are so many opportunities.

The job market has bounced back from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.