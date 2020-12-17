S&P 500   3,720.05 (+0.51%)
DOW   30,283.49 (+0.43%)
QQQ   310.40 (+0.46%)
AAPL   128.28 (+0.37%)
MSFT   218.71 (-0.26%)
FB   275.07 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   1,738.66 (-1.05%)
AMZN   3,234.88 (-0.19%)
TSLA   648.03 (+4.06%)
NVDA   532.85 (+0.59%)
BABA   263.77 (+0.72%)
CGC   26.32 (-0.19%)
GE   10.89 (-0.37%)
MU   72.19 (-1.10%)
AMD   96.81 (-0.04%)
T   29.57 (-2.38%)
NIO   45.05 (+0.85%)
F   9.11 (+0.77%)
ACB   9.84 (+0.20%)
BA   221.82 (-1.79%)
NFLX   531.84 (+1.34%)
GILD   58.97 (+0.05%)
DIS   172.88 (-0.14%)
US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.67%

Thursday, December 17, 2020 | The Associated Press


An "I'm Taken" placard rests on a real estate for sale sign outside a home, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67% from 2.71% last week. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73%. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67% from 2.71% last week. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73%.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans eased to 2.21% from 2.26%.

The housing market continues as a rare bright spot in the stalled U.S. economy, as home-loan rates have trended downward through most of this year. That has bolstered demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages.

Home sales have stalled, however, as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.


