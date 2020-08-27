US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.91%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel demand for homes.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.58% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.46% from 2.54% last week.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase. The trend may even extend strong sales of homes, which has already carried over from spring into summer, further into the fall, Freddie Mac says.
Homeowners looking toward refinancing mortgages gained a reprieve this week on a new fee approved by the federal regulator of Freddie and its larger government-controlled sibling Fannie Mae. The fee for lenders, equivalent to half a percent of the total home loan, was delayed from taking effect on Sept. 1 to Dec. 1.
The fee is intended to provide a cushion for Fannie and Freddie against possible mortgage defaults in the severe economic downturn. It's likely to be passed on to homeowners and is expected to cost an average of around $1,400 — prompting objections by mortgage lenders and consumer advocates.
8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020
Biotech stocks are far from a sure thing. However, towards the end of 2019 several stocks in the sector got a nice lift based on promising new drugs in their pipelines. One of the key ways to measure any biotech stocks is the depth of its pipeline. When a biotech company issues a drug, its stock typically gets a lift because, for a brief period of time, the company has exclusive rights to that stock.
But those rights only last for a period of time. And at that point, generic equivalents can enter the market. Since generic labels typically bring prices down, it can be harmful to the stock unless they have a continuous stream of drugs coming to the market.
And in 2020, the story of biotech companies has been the coronavirus. Several of the leading biotech firms are working either individually or in tandem with other firms to develop vaccines or antiviral therapies to help treat and eventually blunt the spread of the virus which remains foreign to our bodies.
So while a volatile market is typically a clue to stay away from biotech stocks, now may be an ideal time to jump into this sector. And we’ve identified 8 stocks that you can buy today and hold until the end of the year.
View the "8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020".