US long-term mortgage rates slip; 30-year loan at 2.77%

A "sold" sign is posted on a home in Westfield, Ind., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.60% a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, declined to 2.21% from 2.23%.
The damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies suppressed home loan rates through most of last year.
Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, have climbed recently amid expectations of higher U.S. government spending on pandemic relief and an economic recovery as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Economists forecast modest increases in mortgage rates this year. But they likely will remain relatively low as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero as needed until the economy recovers, Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said Thursday.
While the rise in mortgage rates is unlikely to derail the bustling housing market, it could make it tougher for would-be homebuyers.
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.
Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.
This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.
View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".