US manufacturing activity grows, but slightly slower in June





SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers to keep up with demand.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May.

Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. June was the 13th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when coronavirus fears triggered business shutdowns across the country.

Production, which increased to a reading of 60.8 last month, might have seen an even stronger bump if not for raw materials shortages and labor issues, including absenteeism and turnover.

The employment index dipped into contraction territory, falling to 49.9 in June from 50.9 in May. An overwhelming majority of panelists surveyed said their companies are hiring or attempting to hire, with more than a third of them having difficulty filling positions. Panelists said employee turnover due to “wage dynamics” was a problem — in other words, workers leaving jobs for better pay.

Not coincidentally on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year. The rollout of vaccines has sharply reduced new COVID-19 cases, giving consumers the confidence to get out and spend money.

That pent-up spending has created a massive, almost overnight need for workers, and employers have been struggling to fill jobs and keep up with demand.

“Lack of labor is killing us,” said one respondent. ”Manpower has been a concern,” another said.

On top of demand, ongoing supply chain issues and material shortages are driving prices up to levels not seen in more than 40 years.

The ISM price index registered 92.1, jumping 4.1 points from the May reading of 88, as raw materials prices increased for the 13th consecutive month. It's the index’s highest level since July 1979 when it hit 93.1.

“Virtually all basic and intermediate manufacturing materials are experiencing price increases as a result of product scarcity and the dynamics of supply and demand, with an increasing number of panelists reporting higher prices compared to May,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey committee.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.