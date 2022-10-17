US markets point higher with more corporate earnings on tap

S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)
S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)
S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)
S&P 500   3,673.35 (+2.52%)
DOW   30,122.89 (+1.65%)
QQQ   268.76 (+3.08%)
AAPL   142.22 (+2.77%)
MSFT   238.15 (+4.20%)
META   131.63 (+3.84%)
GOOGL   100.48 (+4.06%)
AMZN   111.21 (+4.03%)
TSLA   214.06 (+4.42%)
NVDA   117.46 (+4.62%)
NIO   12.26 (+4.34%)
BABA   76.07 (+4.18%)
AMD   58.14 (+3.93%)
T   15.16 (+1.13%)
MU   54.33 (+3.05%)
CGC   2.44 (+3.83%)
F   11.72 (+0.43%)
GE   69.05 (+2.19%)
DIS   97.11 (+2.82%)
AMC   6.17 (+2.83%)
PYPL   83.37 (+3.60%)
PFE   43.44 (+1.35%)
NFLX   238.64 (+3.76%)

US markets point higher with more corporate earnings on tap

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama And Matt Ott, AP Business Writers

A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

U.S. markets pointed toward higher early Monday ahead of another batch of corporate earnings that are being released amid erratic market swings.

Futures for the S&P rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrials ticked 1% higher before the opening bell.

Bank of America’s profits fell by 8% in the third quarter as it set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It’s the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street’s biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the U.S. economy going into the winter.

Charles Schwab and Bank of New York Mellon also report earnings Monday. On Friday, solid earnings from banks briefly buoyed markets even as executives said they were setting aside more funds in the event of a recession.

In Europe, U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut to income tax.

In a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets, Hunt said he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month and signaled public spending cuts are on the way. He also scaled back a cap on energy prices designed to help households pay their bills. It will now be reviewed in April rather than lasting two years.

Hunt was appointed Friday after Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng, who spent less than six weeks in the Treasury job.

Markets have been unsettled and swung wildly last week after a U.S. report showed that inflation remains very hot.

On Monday, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, as did France's CAC 40. Germany's DAX was up 1.2% at midday.

In Asia, the meeting of China's ruling Communist Party opened Sunday and is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years. Analysts expect the meeting will reaffirm Xi's his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy. They expect no change to Beijing's “zero-COVID policy.”


“Fresh updates from China’s Party Congress are being scrutinized, with the emphasis on technological advancement and national security seemingly brought up as high priorities for China’s longer-term direction. Further de-coupling f rom U.S. technology seems to be the story,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a commentary.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2% to finish at 26,775.79. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.4% to 6,664.40. South Korea's Kospi rebounded to gain 0.3% to 2,219.71. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 16,662.19, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,084.94. In Mumbai, the Sensex gained 0.8%.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 148.87 Japanese yen from 148.63 yen. That’s a nearly 32-year low for the yen against the dollar.

Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, noted the U.S. dollar will likely continue to rise as interest rates are pushed higher to counter inflation. That's a hardship for countries facing steep increases in costs for imports and for debt repayments.

“The outlook is grim. The economic horizon is dark,” he said of the American economy. “”The U.S. dollar will continue to strengthen for the moment, particularly against other Western currencies."

The euro cost 97.32 cents, up from 97.21 cents.

Worries about inflation remain, though there is some evidence of economies cooling in some parts of the world. A report last week showing U.S. consumers’ expectations for inflation was another signal the Federal Reserve may keep aggressively raising interest rates, although that strategy raises the risks of a recession.

The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year, with the last three increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. Wall Street expects another raise of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in November.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude dipped 7 cents to $85.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. U.S. crude oil prices fell 3.9% on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 15 cents to $91.78 a barrel.

___

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.

Should you invest $1,000 in Charles Schwab right now?

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Charles Schwab (SCHW)
3.4759 of 5 stars		$70.30+1.9%1.25%23.13Moderate Buy$90.46
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.