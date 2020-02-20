S&P 500   3,373.23 (-0.38%)
DOW   29,219.98 (-0.44%)
QQQ   234.78 (-0.93%)
AAPL   320.30 (-1.03%)
FB   214.58 (-1.34%)
MSFT   184.42 (-1.53%)
GOOGL   1,516.57 (-0.54%)
AMZN   2,153.10 (-0.79%)
BABA   218.01 (-1.86%)
MU   59.00 (-1.65%)
GE   12.53 (-0.63%)
TSLA   899.31 (-1.97%)
AMD   57.27 (-2.77%)
T   38.62 (+0.47%)
F   8.03 (+0.38%)
NFLX   386.00 (-0.05%)
BAC   34.86 (+0.37%)
DIS   140.37 (-0.66%)
GILD   67.00 (-0.52%)
US mortgage rates tick up this week, 30-year reaches 3.49%

Posted on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 By The Associated Press

In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo a sign stands outside a home for sale in southeast Denver. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. mortgage rates rose slightly this week but they remain far below year-ago levels, which has provided a boost to home sales.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan rose to 3.49% from 3.47% last week. That is down from 4.35% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage also increased slightly, to 2.99% from 2.97%.

Fears about the economic impact of China's viral outbreak have caused investors to snap up U.S. Treasury securities, often seen as a safe haven in the event of an economic downturn. That has pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sharply lower this year. Mortgage rates typically follow the yield on the 10-year note.

The rate for a 5-year adjustable mortgage was 3.25% versus 3.28% last week.


