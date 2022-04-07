S&P 500   4,473.06 (-0.18%)
DOW   34,270.42 (-0.66%)
AAPL   172.44 (-1.50%)
MSFT   301.52 (-3.01%)
FB   224.65 (-3.10%)
GOOGL   2,729.95 (-2.91%)
AMZN   3,193.87 (-2.66%)
TSLA   1,069.34 (-2.01%)
NVDA   246.12 (-5.09%)
BABA   107.01 (-3.59%)
NIO   20.69 (-4.57%)
AMD   104.85 (-1.84%)
GE   88.95 (-1.07%)
T   23.70 (-0.80%)
F   15.11 (-4.49%)
DIS   132.40 (-2.37%)
AMC   19.57 (-7.73%)
PYPL   112.41 (-4.45%)
BA   177.47 (-2.84%)
US moves to choke off exports to 3 Russian airlines

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | Eric Tucker, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to choke off U.S. exports to three Russian airlines as part of what officials described as an unprecedented enforcement action.

The Commerce Department said the move would prevent the airlines — Russian national flag carrier Aeroflot, Utair and Azur Air — from receiving items from the U.S., including parts to service their aircraft.

“Those restrictions are significant because it’s obviously difficult to keep flying if you can’t service your planes,” Matthew Axelrod, an assistant commerce secretary for export enforcement, told reporters.

The effect, he said, is that the sanctioned airlines “and their fleet of aircraft will, over time, largely be unable to continue flying, either internationally or domestically, as they are now cut off from the international support and the U.S. parts and related services they need to maintain and support their fleets.”

The actions, known as temporary denial orders, do allow the Commerce Department to grant exceptions when the safety of a flight would be at risk. The orders extend for 180 days, though they can be renewed.

The three airlines that were singled out had already violated U.S. government restrictions, and the actions were taken to prevent expected violations in the future, officials said.

The private sector has also taken its own action against Russian airlines in response to the war against Ukraine, with Delta Air Lines in February suspending its codesharing partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP


MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

