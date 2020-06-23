AAPL   366.25 (+2.06%)
MSFT   202.88 (+1.15%)
FB   243.73 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   1,462.00 (+0.78%)
AMZN   2,778.12 (+2.37%)
NVDA   383.23 (+0.57%)
CGC   18.11 (+3.60%)
BABA   225.78 (+1.97%)
MU   49.91 (-2.42%)
GE   7.02 (-0.57%)
TSLA   1,008.41 (+1.42%)
AMD   54.79 (+0.05%)
T   30.60 (+1.63%)
ACB   14.28 (+4.23%)
F   6.17 (-1.91%)
GILD   75.95 (+0.37%)
DIS   116.40 (+0.41%)
BAC   25.01 (+1.58%)
NFLX   472.32 (+0.64%)
BA   185.32 (-1.70%)
US new home sales jump a stronger-than-expected 16.6% in May to annual rate of 676,000

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US new home sales jump a stronger-than-expected 16.6% in May to annual rate of 676,000.

