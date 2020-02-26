US new-home sales rose 7.9% in January, as buyer demand pushed prices up 14% from a year ago Posted on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email WASHINGTON (AP) — US new-home sales rose 7.9% in January, as buyer demand pushed prices up 14% from a year ago. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week Where To Invest For The Coming CorrectionIt’s Time To Buy Gold StocksAscent Wealth Partners: AMD's (AMD) Run-Up Could Meet With Big Drop; Buy at $38Scalping 101: The Basics of Intraday TradingMorgan Stanley: It's About Time Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Saw a CorrectionCompelling Reasons to Consider Investing in MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) StockAnother Analyst Gets Bullish On Chewy 5G Buying Opportunity Appears in NXP SemiconductorsIs Home Depot or Lowe’s the Better Buy as Home Improvement Season Kicks Off?Sun Communities Continues to be a Solid REIT Investment Recent Articles Coronavirus Eats into Tech and Travel NamesVirgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock – What Investors Need to KnowTrading Blueprint for Beyond Meat (BYND) StockTrading Blueprint for Crocs (CROX) StockTrading Blueprint for Workday (WDAY) StockWhy the Coronavirus Shouldn’t Scare You Away From Marriott StockStocks With Growth In The Forecast And No Exposure To ChinaJefferies Cuts Tesla (TSLA) Rating, Wants Greater Visibility Into Company OperationsTrading Blueprint for Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) StockTrading Blueprint for 3-D Systems (DDD) Stock Search Headlines: