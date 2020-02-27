S&P 500   3,067.33 (-1.57%)
DOW   26,495.13 (-1.72%)
QQQ   212.54 (-1.82%)
AAPL   283.53 (-3.12%)
FB   195.71 (-0.76%)
MSFT   166.17 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   1,356.07 (-2.47%)
AMZN   1,935.57 (-2.22%)
CGC   18.74 (-5.45%)
NVDA   259.67 (-2.98%)
BABA   207.58 (-0.56%)
MU   51.55 (-1.57%)
GE   10.68 (-2.47%)
AMD   44.58 (-6.13%)
T   36.29 (-2.21%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.30%)
F   7.15 (-0.97%)
NFLX   389.31 (+2.66%)
BAC   29.61 (-3.33%)
DIS   121.23 (-1.73%)
GILD   72.96 (-2.33%)
S&P 500   3,067.33 (-1.57%)
DOW   26,495.13 (-1.72%)
QQQ   212.54 (-1.82%)
AAPL   283.53 (-3.12%)
FB   195.71 (-0.76%)
MSFT   166.17 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   1,356.07 (-2.47%)
AMZN   1,935.57 (-2.22%)
CGC   18.74 (-5.45%)
NVDA   259.67 (-2.98%)
BABA   207.58 (-0.56%)
MU   51.55 (-1.57%)
GE   10.68 (-2.47%)
AMD   44.58 (-6.13%)
T   36.29 (-2.21%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.30%)
F   7.15 (-0.97%)
NFLX   389.31 (+2.66%)
BAC   29.61 (-3.33%)
DIS   121.23 (-1.73%)
GILD   72.96 (-2.33%)
S&P 500   3,067.33 (-1.57%)
DOW   26,495.13 (-1.72%)
QQQ   212.54 (-1.82%)
AAPL   283.53 (-3.12%)
FB   195.71 (-0.76%)
MSFT   166.17 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   1,356.07 (-2.47%)
AMZN   1,935.57 (-2.22%)
CGC   18.74 (-5.45%)
NVDA   259.67 (-2.98%)
BABA   207.58 (-0.56%)
MU   51.55 (-1.57%)
GE   10.68 (-2.47%)
AMD   44.58 (-6.13%)
T   36.29 (-2.21%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.30%)
F   7.15 (-0.97%)
NFLX   389.31 (+2.66%)
BAC   29.61 (-3.33%)
DIS   121.23 (-1.73%)
GILD   72.96 (-2.33%)
S&P 500   3,067.33 (-1.57%)
DOW   26,495.13 (-1.72%)
QQQ   212.54 (-1.82%)
AAPL   283.53 (-3.12%)
FB   195.71 (-0.76%)
MSFT   166.17 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   1,356.07 (-2.47%)
AMZN   1,935.57 (-2.22%)
CGC   18.74 (-5.45%)
NVDA   259.67 (-2.98%)
BABA   207.58 (-0.56%)
MU   51.55 (-1.57%)
GE   10.68 (-2.47%)
AMD   44.58 (-6.13%)
T   36.29 (-2.21%)
ACB   1.43 (-5.30%)
F   7.15 (-0.97%)
NFLX   389.31 (+2.66%)
BAC   29.61 (-3.33%)
DIS   121.23 (-1.73%)
GILD   72.96 (-2.33%)
Log in

US pending home sales climbed 5.2% in January

Posted on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 By Josh Boak, AP Economics Writer


This Feb. 18, 2020, photo shows a sale pending real estate sign in front of homes in San Francisco. On Thursday, Feb. 27, the National Association of Realtors releases its January report on pending home sales, which are seen as a barometer of future purchases. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a 5.2% jump in Americans signing contracts to buy homes in January from the previous month as lower mortgage rates and a solid economy are pushing up demand for housing.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its index of pending sales climbed to 108.8 last month. These contract signings — a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months — have risen 5.7% over the past year.

Homebuyers have benefited from a steady drop over the past year in the average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage. This has improved affordability for buyers with sufficient savings. But sales growth might also be restricted by a historically low inventory of homes for sales and prices that climbing faster than wages.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel