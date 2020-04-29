US pending home sales sank 20.8% in March





BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8% in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2. That is the lowest level since May 2011, when the housing market was still dealing with foreclosures and crashing prices from the Great Recession. Pending sales have fallen 16.3% from a year ago.

The economic shutdown resulting from COVID-19 has hit real estate hard. Sales listings were already tumbling, but would-be buyers are now also coping with a rattled stock market and an uncertain job outlook as 26 million people have filed for unemployment aid in the past five weeks. Still, the Realtors expect sales to begin recovering once the outbreak subsides because mortgage rates have been historically low.

Housing had been looking up before the virus spread. The Census Bureau said Tuesday that the home ownership rate climbed during the first three months of this year to 65.3%, up from 64.2% a year earlier. The share of people under 35 owning homes has jumped to 37.3% from 35.4% a year ago, though they have been less likely than prior generations to own a home.

8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis

Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.



The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.



But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.



The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.



But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.

View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".