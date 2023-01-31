QQQ   291.16 (+0.31%)
AAPL   143.36 (+0.25%)
MSFT   244.39 (+0.69%)
META   147.96 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   97.44 (+0.52%)
AMZN   101.45 (+0.90%)
TSLA   164.90 (-1.06%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   11.94 (-0.67%)
BABA   110.18 (-0.92%)
AMD   72.30 (-0.21%)
T   20.18 (+0.10%)
MU   59.35 (-3.82%)
F   13.29 (+3.10%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.30 (-0.66%)
DIS   107.75 (+0.15%)
AMC   5.09 (+1.60%)
PFE   42.39 (-2.66%)
PYPL   80.03 (+0.49%)
NFLX   355.86 (+0.78%)
US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers

Tue., January 31, 2023 | The Associated Press

A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they're traveling at highway speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles.

The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said.

The agency doesn't have any reports of crashes or injuries, according to a document posted Tuesday.

NHTSA says it will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences of the trim pieces flying off the vehicles.

The investigation could lead to a recall, but so far there hasn't been one.

Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.

