US producer prices soar 10.8% in May as energy costs spike

×
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)

US producer prices soar 10.8% in May as energy costs spike

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer


In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. U.S. producer prices surged 10.8% in May 2022, from a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing threat to the economy from a bout of inflation that shows no sign of slowing. Thursday, June 14, 2022 report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose at slightly slower pace last month than in April, when it jumped 10.9% from a year earlier, and is down from an 11.5% yearly gain in March. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. producer prices surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing threat to the economy from inflation that shows no sign of slowing.

Tuesday's report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose at slightly slower pace last month than in April, when it jumped 10.9% from a year earlier, and is down from an 11.5% yearly gain in March.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.8% in May from April, above the previous month, when they increased 0.4%.

Energy prices, led by gas, rose 5% just in May from April. Another big driver of the price gains last month was a sharp 2.9% increase in the cost of truck freight hauling, a sign that supply chain problems still aren't fully resolved. Food costs were unchanged.

The figures indicate that rising prices will continue to erode Americans' paychecks and wreak havoc on household budgets in the coming months. Inflation has created major political headaches for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats and has forced the Federal Reserve into a series of rapid interest rate hikes intended to slow the economy and cool price increases.

On Friday, the government reported that inflation — as measured by the consumer price index — jumped to a new 40-year high of 8.6% in May, a surprise gain that disappointed expectations that price increases might be slowing. Gas and food costs rose sharply, pushed higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the costs for rent, new and used cars, medical care, and clothing also rose, evidence that inflation is spreading more broadly through the economy.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike its short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a point on Wednesday, the largest increase since 1994, as it ramps up its efforts to rein in higher prices.


The producer price data captures inflation at an earlier stage of production and can sometimes signal where consumer prices are headed. It also feeds into the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Strong consumer spending has pushed up demand for a range of goods and services, which has in turn overwhelmed supply chains, creating shortages in some cases and pushing up prices. Greater demand for travel this spring and summer has also sent hotel and airfare prices soaring.

How long that consumer demand will last is a key question for the economy going forward. Millions of Americans have enjoyed solid pay raises in the past year, including lower-income workers at restaurants, hotels, and warehouses.

Consumers also have greater savings than is typically the case from government stimulus checks and because they weren’t able to spend as much on travel and entertainment in the past two years. Those savings are supporting ongoing spending even amid high prices.

Yet prices are rising at a faster pace than wages, on average, suggesting that eventually consumers may have little choice but to pull back on spending.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected]om | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.