U.S. producer prices up 8.3% in August from a year earlier





WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers — rose 0.7% last month after increasing 1% in both June and July.

Inflation has been stirring as the economy recovers from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. Supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of workers have pushed prices higher.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices rose 0.6% from July and 6.7% from a year earlier. Food prices were up 2.9% last month after falling in July.

The economy's brisk recovery appears to have hit a late summer lull as COVID-19's highly contagious delta variant discourages Americans from shopping in stores or going out to restaurants. Retail sales dropped in August, and employers added just 235,000 jobs last month, a third of what economists were expecting, and a sharp drop from June and July, when about 1 million jobs were added each month.

The Labor Department's report on August consumer prices comes out Tuesday. Economists expect them to have moderated slightly from July's 5.4% annual uptick, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.