US productivity increased at 4.6% rate in third quarter

In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, a manager at the Presidente Supermarket uses a forklift to move a shipment of food at the store in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. U.S. productivity fell at a 0.9% rate in the first three months of this year, a smaller decline than first estimated, while labor costs rose at a slightly faster pace. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the first quarter decline in productivity was smaller than the initial estimate a month ago of a 2.5% drop. Labor costs rose at a 5.1% rate, slightly faster than the 4.8% increase first reported.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6% pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace.
The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9% increase, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Productivity had surged at a 10.6% rate in the second quarter.
Labor costs fell at a 6.6% rate in the third quarter , a smaller drop than the 8.9% decline estimated a month ago.
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is the major factor determining living standards. As productivity rises, employers can pay their workers more without having to boost the price of their products.
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.
What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks
Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.
At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the current bull market's ninth year, growth stocks have appreciated considerably. It's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.
Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low-interest rates, improved corporate earnings, and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.
Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines, and growth investors have a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.
If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.
