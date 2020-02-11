S&P 500   3,366.51 (+0.43%)
DOW   29,316.48 (+0.14%)
QQQ   233.22 (+0.54%)
AAPL   322.32 (+0.24%)
FB   208.60 (-2.09%)
MSFT   186.87 (-0.97%)
GOOGL   1,520.01 (+0.75%)
AMZN   2,175.43 (+1.95%)
NVDA   269.38 (+2.44%)
BABA   217.86 (+0.97%)
MU   57.36 (+0.05%)
GE   12.88 (-0.23%)
TSLA   781.17 (+1.28%)
AMD   54.20 (+3.71%)
T   38.19 (-0.42%)
ACB   1.64 (+4.47%)
NFLX   376.54 (+1.47%)
DIS   140.96 (-1.14%)
GILD   67.75 (-1.80%)
US regulators probing 5 tech companies' acquisitions to 2010

Posted on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 By Marcy Gordon, AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are amping up their investigation of the market dominance of five giant tech companies, demanding detailed information on their acquisitions back to 2010.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the move Tuesday, issuing orders to Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google's parent Alphabet Inc.

The FTC, the Justice Department and a House committee have been investigating the conduct of big tech companies and whether they aggressively bought potential rivals to suppress competition and hurt consumers. Some critics have pointed to Facebook's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, for example, as deals that should be questioned.


