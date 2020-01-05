Log in

US restricts exports of AI for analyzing satellite images

Posted on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.

The Commerce Department said new export rules take effect Monday that target emerging technology that could give the U.S. a significant military or intelligence advantage.

The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns and other changes affecting the economy or environment.

The new export rules are the result of Congress passing a law in 2018 that updated arms controls to include emerging technology.


