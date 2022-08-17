US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll

S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Could Biden's Executive Order 14017 Trigger A BULL RUN For This Little-Known Industry? (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Could Biden's Executive Order 14017 Trigger A BULL RUN For This Little-Known Industry? (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Could Biden's Executive Order 14017 Trigger A BULL RUN For This Little-Known Industry? (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Could Biden's Executive Order 14017 Trigger A BULL RUN For This Little-Known Industry? (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)

US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll

Wed., August 17, 2022 | Paul Wiseman And Anne D'innocenzio, AP Business Writers


A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart, on Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.15 billion. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.77 per share. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged last month as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates forced many households to spend more cautiously.

Retail purchases were flat in July after having risen 0.8% in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

America's consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70% of economic activity, have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near a four-decade high, economic uncertainties rising and mortgage and other borrowing rates surging. Still, their overall spending has weakened, and it has shifted increasingly toward necessities like groceries and away from discretionary items like home goods, casual clothes and electronics.

The government's monthly report on retail sales covers about a third of all consumer purchases and doesn’t include spending on most services ranging from plane fares and apartment rents to movie tickets and doctor visits.

Though overall inflation remains painfully high, consumer prices were unchanged from June to July — the smallest such figure in more than two years.

Still, inflation is posing a serious threat to families. Gasoline prices have fallen from their heights, but food, rent, used cars and other necessities have become far more expensive, beyond whatever wage increases most workers have received.

Despite a still-robust job market, the U.S. economy shrank in the first half of 2022, raising fears of a potential recession. Growth has been weakening largely as a consequence of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, which are intended to cool the economy and tame high inflation.

The impact of the Fed's hikes has been felt especially in the housing market. Sales of previously occupied homes have slowed for five straight months as higher mortgage rates and high sales prices have kept many would-be buyers on the sidelines.


But the most important pillar of the economy — the job market — has proved durable. America's employers added a hefty 528,000 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate reached 3.5%, matching a near-half-century low reached just before the pandemic erupted in the spring of 2020.

As consumers have shifted their purchases more toward necessities, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, on Tuesday reported sales and profit results that topped expectations. Walmart said more of its customers were favoring lower-priced grocery items.

But the company is benefiting from higher-income shoppers who have been trading down to Walmart to try to reduce their grocery bills. The company, long associated with price-conscious and lower-income consumers, disclosed that roughly 75% of its grocery sales last quarter were to households with incomes of at least $100,000.

At the same time, in recent week, Walmart and its rival Target have issued profit warnings, noting that their shoppers were reducing their discretionary purchases.

And last month, Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, cut its annual sales and profit forecast, saying inflation had dampened consumer spending on gadgets.

Still, as a whole, America’s consumers have been showing the steady willingness to spend, thought at a more modest pace. Home Depot on Tuesday reported sustained demand among its customers for goods related to home improvement projects despite surging prices and mortgage rates for homes.

___

D’Innocenzio reported from New York.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Best Buy (BBY)
3.0636 of 5 stars		$84.95+4.5%4.14%9.43Hold$87.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.