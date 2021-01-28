S&P 500   3,809.03 (+1.55%)
DOW   30,815.23 (+1.69%)
QQQ   323.13 (+1.16%)
AAPL   139.25 (-1.98%)
MSFT   239.19 (+2.70%)
FB   273.28 (+0.42%)
GOOGL   1,850.00 (+1.71%)
AMZN   3,263.18 (+0.95%)
TSLA   839.54 (-2.85%)
NVDA   522.95 (+1.21%)
BABA   258.52 (-0.66%)
CGC   39.06 (+3.25%)
GE   11.24 (-1.23%)
MU   78.37 (+4.37%)
AMD   88.33 (-0.57%)
NIO   57.40 (+0.44%)
T   29.38 (+0.82%)
F   10.88 (+0.83%)
ACB   11.62 (+3.75%)
BA   197.21 (+1.64%)
DIS   168.93 (+3.62%)
NFLX   540.62 (+3.31%)
GILD   65.43 (-0.08%)
US sales of new homes rise 1.6% in December following big November drop

Thursday, January 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US sales of new homes rise 1.6% in December following big November drop.


7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there was no reason to think a retailer, any retailer, would be able to come out alive. After all, the economy looked at a month or more of shut-down, and most retailers survive on a thread of profits. Most analysts failed to consider the health of the economy going into the pandemic and what that meant for spending power.

The U.S. economy was on the brink of acceleration way back in February of 2020. It was a different time, employment was at its strongest in decades, and the consumer was flush. Yes, the stimulus checks helped drive the trends I am alluding to, but spending on Stay-at-Home, Home-Improvement, and Outdoor Living began well before those checks were mailed.

We are about to show you a group of stocks that are able to defy the pandemic. Some of them were perfectly positioned for the crisis and surfed it like the wave of profits it was. Some were able to adjust and come back fighting. Others circled the wagons and waited out the storm. In all cases, the businesses are supported by a healthy eCommerce presence and benefit from brand recognition, a combination that has digital sales up triple-digits from 2019. And some of them pay a good dividend too!

View the "7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic".

