S&P 500   4,471.08 (+0.89%)
DOW   34,783.20 (+0.17%)
QQQ   358.74 (+1.97%)
AAPL   172.76 (+1.43%)
MSFT   308.27 (+0.00%)
FB   307.64 (+1.97%)
GOOGL   2,666.95 (+0.00%)
AMZN   2,953.00 (+2.55%)
TSLA   921.25 (+8.85%)
NVDA   239.13 (+4.70%)
BABA   122.51 (+6.32%)
NIO   24.04 (+15.02%)
AMD   111.64 (+6.08%)
CGC   7.89 (+8.53%)
MU   81.03 (+2.22%)
GE   92.53 (+0.47%)
T   24.92 (-1.15%)
F   20.02 (+2.46%)
DIS   141.14 (+1.81%)
AMC   15.73 (+4.45%)
PFE   52.52 (-3.33%)
ACB   4.16 (+6.39%)
BA   193.17 (+1.36%)
US sanctions Myanmar judiciary officials on coup anniversary

Monday, January 31, 2022 | Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday slapped sanctions on top members of Myanmar’s judiciary and one of its main revenue-producing ports over rights abuses since last year’s coup.

The sanctions on the country’s attorney general, supreme court chief justice and others were announced by the Treasury and State Departments to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the February 2021 coup, which replaced a civilian-led government with a military regime.

The penalties freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them and are to be complemented by similar measures from Britain and Canada.

“One year after the coup, the United States, along with allies in the United Kingdom and Canada, stands with the people of Burma as they seek freedom and democracy,” Treasury said in a statement using the country's alternate name. “We will continue to target those responsible for the coup and ongoing violence, enablers of the regime’s brutal repression, and their financial supporters.”

Among the judiciary, the new sanctions apply to Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court chief justice Tun Tun Oo, and Ton Oo, the chairman of the Myanmar's anti-corruption commission. The sanctions also hit the KT Services and Logistics Company, which operates a major port in Myanmar's economic hub of Yangon, and its CEO as well as the procurement department of the country's defense ministry.

“The United States will continue to work with our international partners to address human rights abuses and press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma’s path to democracy,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.


