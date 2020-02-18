S&P 500   3,364.84 (-0.45%)
DOW   29,179.36 (-0.74%)
QQQ   234.15 (-0.21%)
AAPL   316.60 (-2.57%)
FB   217.23 (+1.42%)
MSFT   186.67 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   1,517.99 (-0.05%)
AMZN   2,143.17 (+0.39%)
CGC   22.60 (+2.08%)
BABA   218.89 (-0.34%)
MU   57.47 (-1.76%)
AMD   57.03 (+3.11%)
T   38.13 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.63 (+2.52%)
NFLX   387.08 (+1.76%)
BAC   34.21 (-1.84%)
DIS   138.41 (-0.81%)
S&P 500   3,364.84 (-0.45%)
DOW   29,179.36 (-0.74%)
QQQ   234.15 (-0.21%)
AAPL   316.60 (-2.57%)
FB   217.23 (+1.42%)
MSFT   186.67 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   1,517.99 (-0.05%)
AMZN   2,143.17 (+0.39%)
CGC   22.60 (+2.08%)
BABA   218.89 (-0.34%)
MU   57.47 (-1.76%)
AMD   57.03 (+3.11%)
T   38.13 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.63 (+2.52%)
NFLX   387.08 (+1.76%)
BAC   34.21 (-1.84%)
DIS   138.41 (-0.81%)
S&P 500   3,364.84 (-0.45%)
DOW   29,179.36 (-0.74%)
QQQ   234.15 (-0.21%)
AAPL   316.60 (-2.57%)
FB   217.23 (+1.42%)
MSFT   186.67 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   1,517.99 (-0.05%)
AMZN   2,143.17 (+0.39%)
CGC   22.60 (+2.08%)
BABA   218.89 (-0.34%)
MU   57.47 (-1.76%)
AMD   57.03 (+3.11%)
T   38.13 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.63 (+2.52%)
NFLX   387.08 (+1.76%)
BAC   34.21 (-1.84%)
DIS   138.41 (-0.81%)
S&P 500   3,364.84 (-0.45%)
DOW   29,179.36 (-0.74%)
QQQ   234.15 (-0.21%)
AAPL   316.60 (-2.57%)
FB   217.23 (+1.42%)
MSFT   186.67 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   1,517.99 (-0.05%)
AMZN   2,143.17 (+0.39%)
CGC   22.60 (+2.08%)
BABA   218.89 (-0.34%)
MU   57.47 (-1.76%)
AMD   57.03 (+3.11%)
T   38.13 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.63 (+2.52%)
NFLX   387.08 (+1.76%)
BAC   34.21 (-1.84%)
DIS   138.41 (-0.81%)
Log in

US sanctions Russian oil company for role in Venezuela

Posted on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 By Ben Fox, Associated Press


Self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela and opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks at a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Guaido returned this week from an international tour seeking support to oust President Nicolas Maduro, violating a travel ban. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on the trading unit of Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft for helping Venezuela skirt an embargo on oil from the South American country.

The administration is also placing sanctions on the on Rosneft Trading and its president, Didier Casamiro.

Senior administration officials warned Tuesday that anyone in the world doing business with Rosneft Trading could also be sanctioned. The officials briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of the announcement.

The officials say they expect the measure will cut Rosneft Trading off from the global financial sector. It is part of a U.S. campaign to push Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. The U.S. and dozens of other countries say Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was not legitimate and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel